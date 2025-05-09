Allen Co Marketplace Gets Fresh Start With New Owner

2 min read

The Allen Co Marketplace is under new ownership, and the exciting changes ahead promise to make the popular open- air market even better. Local entrepreneur Kayla Crance is now at the helm of the market, which will continue to offer a vibrant mix of local vendors, food trucks, musicians, and a welcoming community atmosphere.

Opening Day for the Allen Co Marketplace is set for Saturday, May 10th, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at 1010 Carroll Road, Pathway Community Church. The market will then take place once a month on a Saturday May through September (June 14, July 12, August 16, and September 13, with each event featuring a wide variety of vendors selling everything from handmade goods to unique local products.

“We’re excited to bring fresh energy and new ideas to the Allen Co Marketplace while still maintaining the charm and quality that customers have come to love,” said Kayla Crance, owner of Allen Co Marketplace. “We’ve worked hard to ensure a great mix of returning vendors as well as new faces offering unique and high-quality items. And we’ll continue to offer great food and live music to make every visit enjoyable.”

Allen Co Marketplace will feature many returning vendors alongside a selection of new vendors showcasing their exceptional products. Shoppers can expect an array of goods, from artisanal crafts to fresh produce. Additionally, live music sponsored by ProFed Credit Union and food trucks will be present at every event, creating a lively atmosphere for all attendees.

“We’re also planning some special events throughout the season to make each market day even more memorable,” added Crance. “We can’t wait to reveal more as the season unfolds!”

Whether you’re a long-time market-goer or a first-time visitor, the Allen Co Marketplace promises to be a fun and welcoming space for families, friends, and the community to come together and enjoy all that local vendors and talent have to offer.

The market will be open May 10, June 14, July 12, August 16, and September 13. Don’t miss out on a fun day of shopping, food, and entertainment! Thank you to Season Sponsor HomePro!

For more information or vendor inquiries, please contact Kayla Crance at allencomarketplace@gmail.com. Follow us on social media for the latest updates.

The Allen Co Marketplace is a vibrant open-air market that connects local vendors, food trucks, and musicians with the Allen County community. Owned by Kayla Crance, the market strives to provide a fun and unique experience for shoppers while supporting small businesses and local talent.