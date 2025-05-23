Sweetwater’s DrumFest Returns

2 min read

The annual DrumFest returns to the Sweetwater campus on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7. World-renowned artists will be on hand in Fort Wayne for an educational and interactive experience designed for music enthusiasts of all ages.

Activities are planned throughout each day from 9AM to 7PM in the Sweetwater Music Store and throughout the campus. Sweetwater is located at 5501 US Hwy. 30 West in Fort Wayne, just west of Interstate 69.

DrumFest will feature artist workshops and autograph opportunities. Attendees can learn directly from renowned drummers through hands-on clinics and then get their autographs in meet-and-greet sessions after the workshops.

Sweetwater has lined up world-class musicians for this year’s festivities. Individual workshop sessions are scheduled on Friday afternoon and throughout the day on Saturday. On Friday afternoon, guests can attend workshops and meet and greets for Tommy Clufetos and Art Cruz. Saturday will feature appearances by Nic Collins, Trevor Lawrence Jr., Tommy Aldridge, and Calvin Rodgers. Full details of artists and their scheduled appearance can be found at sweetwater.com/drumfest/ .

“DrumFest is more than just a celebration of rhythm. It’s a convergence of passion, education, and community,” said Samantha Hunter, Director of Campus Productions & Artist Relations at Sweetwater. “Bringing together award-winning artists, iconic drum kits, and hands-on experiences, this event embodies Sweetwater’s commitment to inspiring musicians and curating one-of-a-kind musical experiences.”

In addition to featured artists, DrumFest will include the opportunity for drummers to compete in the World’s Fastest Drummer Challenge, to view historic memorabilia from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Percussive Arts Society, and more.

The DrumFest sale at Sweetwater kicks off on Saturday, May 31, and runs through Saturday, June 7. On-campus events will take place throughout the day on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7. Guests are encouraged to register in advance to receive their free VIP Passes for both days of the event at sweetwater.com/drumfest/register/ . Guests that register for the event will be entered to win a $2,500 Sweetwater Gift Card.

The number one online retailer for music makers, Sweetwater is trusted and beloved by millions of musicians, audio engineers, teachers, band and orchestra directors, and podcasters who rely on the company to help advance their musical and creative journeys. From beginners to rock stars, music makers everywhere seek out Sweetwater’s industry-leading expertise, including in-depth product videos to inform their purchases and unrivaled post-care support. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and founded in 1979, Sweetwater Sound, LLC, credits its four decades of growth to its 2,500 employees and its deep understanding of the profound connection that music makers have with their craft, their gear, and the creative process. Sweetwater is amplifying change through music and is lifting up communities by creating, empowering, and caring about the music makers of tomorrow and today. For more information, visit Sweetwater.com.