Waynedale Memorial Day Parade: Marching To Remember & Unite

Fort Wayne’s Waynedale community is preparing once again for one of its most beloved and meaningful traditions. On Monday, May 26 at 9:00 a.m., the annual Waynedale Memorial Day Parade will step off from Waynedale United Methodist Church and head north on Old Trail Road to Prairie Grove Cemetery. This festive and reflective community event draws thousands each year to honor the nation’s fallen heroes while celebrating small-town unity with music, pageantry, and pride.

This year’s Parade Marshal is Joe Stockman, Commander of AmVets Post 33 who has long been involved in organizing the event. Under his guidance, the parade will showcase the very best of Fort Wayne’s civic spirit. From families waving flags to veterans marching in step, the morning is expected to be filled with reverence and energy.

The parade is known not only for its patriotic message but for its accessibility and charm. Anyone is welcome to participate. Local veterans’ groups, scout troops, school clubs, businesses, and classic car owners will all be part of the lineup. Participants simply need to arrive at the church by 8:30 a.m. to join in. Along the route, spectators can expect candy for the kids, waving flags, and plenty of red, white, and blue.

At the front of the procession will be the AmVets Riders, followed closely by first responders from Fort Wayne’s police, fire, and EMS units. The riders have become a familiar and honored sight each year, their motorcycles rumbling in tribute. The Wayne High School Marching Band will keep the energy high with patriotic music. Classic cars, a clown, dance groups, and community organizations will fill out the ranks, giving the parade its unique blend of solemnity and celebration.

As the parade reaches its end at Prairie Grove Cemetery, the tone shifts to one of quiet reflection. The memorial service begins shortly after the last parade unit arrives. The American Legion Post 241 Honor Guard will present the colors and conduct a 21-gun salute, followed by the mournful notes of “Taps.” A ceremonial wreath will be laid at the memorial marker to honor all those who gave their lives in service.

This year’s featured speaker is Chief Master Sergeant Kyle D. Hoopingarner, Wing Command Chief for the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard in Fort Wayne. As the senior enlisted advisor for the unit, he oversees the training, readiness, and welfare of the Wing’s enlisted personnel. CMSgt Hoopingarner enlisted in the Air National Guard in 1999 and has served in a wide range of leadership roles both in Indiana and abroad. He has deployed in support of major operations including Joint Forge, Northern Watch, and Enduring Freedom, and supported humanitarian relief during Hurricane Katrina. His experience and leadership, paired with strong community ties and a degree from Huntington University, make him a fitting voice for this day of remembrance.

Chief Master Sergeant Kyle D. Hoopingarner

The ceremony at Prairie Grove is also open to all and typically draws a large crowd. Past speakers have included respected local figures, veterans, and broadcasters, each helping to shape the tradition of remembrance that defines this event. The service not only commemorates those who died in service but reinforces the values of duty, sacrifice, and unity for all who attend.

The Waynedale Memorial Day Parade and ceremony have grown into a Fort Wayne-wide tradition. Organizers encourage everyone to attend, participate, or simply find a comfortable spot along Old Trail Road to watch. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and flags. The event will take place rain or shine, with only extreme weather causing cancellation.

More than just a parade, this Memorial Day gathering is a moment for the community to come together in gratitude. It honors the past, celebrates local pride, and offers a reminder of the freedoms secured by those who paid the ultimate price. Whether marching, waving, saluting, or simply remembering, all are welcome to be part of this meaningful hometown tradition.

For those who can’t attend the parade in person, live coverage is planned to be on The Waynedale News’ Facebook, like & follow the page to be notified.