Watch Fire & New Monuments Highlight Memorial Weekend

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum in Fort Wayne will honor fallen heroes with a series of events throughout Memorial Day weekend at its location at 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne. This year marks the 37th Watch Fire, a solemn tradition that begins Friday, May 23, at 6:00 p.m. and continues for a full 24 hours until Saturday evening.

Held annually on the Friday before Memorial Day, the Watch Fire serves as a tribute to all veterans who served and gave their lives in defense of the nation. Logs are placed on the ceremonial fire to represent the sacrifice of each veteran, creating a powerful symbol of remembrance and unity. The public is encouraged to attend, bring a lawn chair, and reflect by the fire throughout the night and following day.

The event, organized by Second Vice-Commander Pat Fraizer, is steeped in history. Watch Fires date back to 1735, when General George Washington used them to communicate with troops. During the Revolutionary War, they also served as beacons to guide wounded or lost soldiers to safety. Today, the tradition lives on as a way to honor service and sacrifice.

Families wishing to have a veteran’s name read aloud during the ceremony can do so by submitting it to info@honoringforever.org or by attending and participating in person. The reading of names is open to all who want to pay tribute to a loved one.

The weekend’s commemorations continue on Sunday, May 25, at noon with the dedication of a new World War II memorial. The striking black granite monument, donated by John Ley Monument of Avilla, Indiana, stands over six feet tall and is inscribed on both sides. One side honors all who served in World War II, while the reverse highlights members of the Ley family who served in World Wars I and II, as well as in the Korean War. The monument is a gift from the family of William and Ethel Ley and represents generations of service to the country.

On Monday, May 26, at 1:00 p.m., Rolling Thunder Inc. Indiana Chapter One will host their annual Memorial Day program and introduce a new POW/MIA tribute. The ceremony will include the dedication of a black granite bench honoring those who were held as prisoners of war or remain missing in action. Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker will assist in unveiling the bench, which serves as a permanent reminder of those who never made it home. Darryle Swartzlander, spokesman for Rolling Thunder, described the dedication as a privilege and a vital act of remembrance.

Throughout the weekend, the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum will be open to visitors from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Admission is free. Group tours can be arranged by calling 260-267-5022. The memorial grounds remain open to the public at all hours.

All are invited to take part in these meaningful ceremonies and to honor the legacy of those who have served.