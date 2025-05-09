Allen County Brings Home Multiple Honors At Greenways Foundation Awards

2 min read

Allen County was proudly represented at the annual Greenways Foundation Trails Celebration in Indianapolis, bringing home three of the eight statewide awards—an impressive achievement that highlights the region’s dedication to trail development and outdoor recreation.

Among the honorees was Commissioner Richard Beck, who received the Outstanding Public Official award. Commissioner Beck was recognized for his advocacy and hands-on leadership in advancing trail projects throughout the county. His efforts, including his work on the new Allen County Equestrian Course, demonstrate a lasting commitment to creating outdoor spaces that residents can enjoy for generations. “It was pretty amazing for Allen County to bring home 2 out of the 7 statewide awards,” said Beck. “It was confirmation that we’re on the right track with our investment in county trails projects.”

Greenways Board President Mitch Barloga, Three Rivers Horse Trails, Inc. Board Vice President Brandi Leininger, Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck, Three Rivers Horse Trails, Inc.

President Lynn Sroufe, & Greenways Executive Director Khepri Hazel

The Allen County Equestrian Course itself earned the Outstanding Trail Project award. This initiative marked the county’s first trail system designed specifically for equestrian use and was made possible through a partnership with Three Rivers Horse Trails, Inc., a local nonprofit organization that helps maintain the course. Representatives from the nonprofit joined Commissioner Beck in accepting the award.

Also receiving top honors was Tricore Logic, a Fort Wayne-based company named Outstanding Corporation for its continued support of local trails. Tricore was the first title sponsor of the Adopt-A-Greenway program and remains a vital partner of Fort Wayne Trails, Inc., with many employees actively maintaining the section of trail they adopted. Their recognition underscores the important role businesses play in building and sustaining vibrant trail systems.

Additionally, Anthony Juliano, a former board member and chair of Fort Wayne Trails, was nominated for the Outstanding Trail Advocate award. Juliano has long been a champion for trail development in Fort Wayne, and his nomination reflects years of dedicated support.

Hosted by the Greenways Foundation, a statewide organization that promotes Indiana’s trail networks to improve sustainability and public health, the annual awards celebrate the individuals, organizations, and initiatives shaping Indiana’s trail future.

Allen County’s strong showing this year reflects not only the quality of its projects but the deep community partnerships that make them possible. From public officials to nonprofits to private businesses, this recognition honors a shared commitment to enhancing outdoor opportunities across the region.

To learn more about the Greenways Foundation, visit greenwaysfoundation.org. To support local trail efforts or find out how to get involved, visit fwtrails.org or call 260-969-0079. Watch highlights from the awards event at youtube.com/watch?v=PgkZAeETrU0.