Local Text Ads: May 23 Update
QUILTERS
Longarm quilting services at Quilt Studio E, 7127 Homestead Road, Suite E. Call or text Kim at 260-804-6193 or Jean at 260-615-3942. www.quiltstudioe.com
16TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 241
7605 Bluffton Rd
Saturday June 14, 9a – 2p
Vendor Spaces $15 Table $5
Reservations: Vicki 260-750-8021
Jean 260-438-4386
Legion 260-747-7851
Aux. Proceeds: Veterans & Charities
Public Welcome!
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting Free estimates Call 260-579-7299
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE WAYNEDALE MEMORIAL DAY PARADE
Open to all groups, businesses, schools, and individuals. It’s free to participate, no registration needed. Lineup by 8:30a at Waynedale United Methodist Church (2501 Church St.), with the parade stepping off at 9a down Old Trail Road to Prairie Grove Cemetery. Parade directors will assist with lineup. A memorial ceremony will follow the parade.
Live coverage is planned to be on The Waynedale News’ Facebook, be sure to like & follow the page to be notified.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
