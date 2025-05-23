FWCS Honors Teachers & Employee Of The Year

3 min read

Whitney Young STEAM Early Childhood reading interventionist Dianne Joustra has been named the 2025 FWCS Elementary Teacher of the Year. With a career in education spanning four decades and five years in her current role, Joustra is being honored for her deep commitment to helping children build strong early literacy skills. She believes that the most important year of a child’s education begins the moment they first walk through a school’s doors. “I believe each child’s early foundation of skills should be strong enough to garner future learning blocks in order to guarantee future success,” Joustra said. “I am overjoyed to see young children learn to read and finally succeed in a skill that once was challenging. Each day my intent is to make a difference in the overall success of my students.”

Dr. Crystal Bush, who nominated Joustra, praised her dedication. “I have been inspired by Miss Dianne. She works tirelessly to determine the students with specific reading needs, creates her groups, then maximizes every second of the short amount of time she gets to work with them! She has been able to work with groups each day this year, so she already graduated a ton of kids out of the program and took on more. She is incredible!”

At the secondary level, South Side High School special education teacher Sierra Miranda has been named the 2025 FWCS Secondary Teacher of the Year. Miranda has served Fort Wayne Community Schools for five years and is recognized for creating a classroom environment rooted in support, empowerment, and a passion for lifelong learning. “I devote a tremendous amount of time to building relationships with my students so that I have an increased awareness of who they are, where they come from and where they would like to go,” she said. “Being the daughter of a longtime Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher, and an FWCS alum, I am proud to work for this district.”

South Side Principal Zach Harl, who nominated her, noted Miranda’s vital role in the school’s success. “Ms. Miranda has done a magnificent job supporting our students, teachers and staff as we have transitioned into 9th grade Schools of Success. She not only builds trust with her students but also with their families. Even when she has to call parents to share information that isn’t positive, the parents trust that Ms. Miranda has and will do everything she can to help support their student. I have seen her handle very tough situations with grace and compassion. South Side is a better place to work and learn because Ms. Miranda is on our staff.”

Ellen Buhr, assistant manager at the Nutrition Process Center, has been named the 2025 FWCS Employee of the Year. With 18 years of service to the district and six years in her current role, Buhr is recognized for her tireless work ensuring students have access to nutritious meals. She not only manages daily operations during the school year but also extends her work into the community through meal programs. “By addressing the nutritional needs of students, we create an optimal environment for learning,” Buhr said. “Recognizing that a healthy body and mind are critical to cognitive development, we are steadfast in our commitment to meeting students’ nutritional needs while introducing new flavor profiles, fruits and vegetables into their diets to enhance their overall quality of life.”

Her supervisor, Nutrition Services Director Felipe Guerra, described Buhr as a problem-solver and leader. “No challenge is too great for Ellen. She approaches every obstacle with a ‘can-do’ attitude, proactively finding solutions and workarounds that benefit all. Her impact on FWCS Nutrition Services cannot be overstated. She is positive, proactive and deeply committed to both students and staff. She selflessly dedicates time after hours communicating with employees, completes tasks that lighten others’ workloads and drive improvements across all areas of our program. Her leadership, innovation and unwavering dedication make her the ideal choice for Employee of the Year.”