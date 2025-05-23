Partnership Supports Homeless Students In Community Schools

2 min read

United Way of Allen County is proud to announce its continued partnership with Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) and its Families in Transition program by fully funding a vital case manager position for the 2025–2026 school year. This role, which was at risk of being eliminated due to funding gaps, is critical to supporting students and families experiencing homelessness within the FWCS district—the largest school district in Indiana.

The FWCS Families in Transition program serves students from pre-K through 12th grade who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability. The program addresses both immediate needs and long-term barriers to education and well-being.

“Through our partnership with the Families in Transition program, United Way of Allen County is reaffirming our commitment to supporting those most vulnerable in our community—especially children and youth experiencing homelessness,” said Ruthie Hall, Director of Community Impact. “This funding ensures that vital services remain in place for students who need them most.”

The Families in Transition Case Manager plays a key role in helping students overcome the challenges of homelessness by providing comprehensive support and coordination. Under the direction of the program coordinator, the Case Manager serves as a liaison among educators, families, administrators, and community partners. They help students navigate issues such as attendance, behavioral health, academic performance, emotional development, and access to healthcare.

Case managers also ensure families are connected to essential services, including therapy, food pantries, and medical care—helping remove barriers to stability and success.

“The critical impact of providing case management services to these students cannot be overstated,” Hall added. “It offers a structured, trauma-informed, and client-centered approach to care—equipping students with the tools and support they need to overcome challenges, build resilience, and succeed in school and life.”

While FWCS receives limited state and federal support for homeless student services through the McKinney-Vento Act, demand continues to outpace available resources. Since 2019, the district has seen a near doubling in the number of students identified as experiencing homelessness. In the upcoming school year, the case manager is expected to serve at least 150 individual students directly, within a total population of more than 1,400 students across the district eligible for support under the McKinney-Vento Act.

This investment by United Way of Allen County demonstrates a proactive, community-driven response to a growing issue and reinforces its mission to uplift individuals and families striving to overcome hardship.

Established in 1922, United Way of Allen County works to cultivate and advance community solutions that change the lives of families and individuals who are working hard but struggling to survive. Through advocacy, agency investments, collaborative initiatives, and volunteerism, we will boldly impact critical community issues in Allen County. For more information, please visit unitedwayallencounty.org.