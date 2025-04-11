Spring Cleaning Shred Day

2 min read

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is bringing back its highly anticipated Shred Day, offering residents a secure and convenient way to dispose of sensitive documents. On Saturday, April 26th, from 9:00 AM to Noon, community members can take advantage of this free shredding opportunity at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Parking Lot.

Why shred? Identity theft poses a serious risk to individuals and businesses, leading to financial loss, emotional distress, and time-consuming resolutions. Shredding sensitive documents is a simple yet powerful way to protect your personal information. Bring your old paperwork and safely dispose of:

Old tax forms

Bank statements

Credit card offers

Utility bills

Signed documents you no longer need

Junk mail

And more!

How it works: Simply join the line in the Coliseum Parking Lot and follow the orange cones and helpful volunteers to the designated Shred Trucks. When it’s your turn, please remain inside your vehicle while Shred Day volunteers safely remove your items. Documents will be shredded onsite for added security.

Supporting a worthy cause: A $10 donation is requested to support the BBB’s Charitable & Education Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing consumer and business education. Your contribution helps BBB continue its mission of fostering a trustworthy and ethical marketplace.

BBB Shred Day is made possible through a valued partnership with 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and Fort Wayne Newspapers. Together, they are committed to protecting the community by providing a secure and affordable way for individuals to dispose of personal documents. Their support helps ensure that residents have access to safe document destruction, reducing the risk of identity theft and financial fraud.

For additional event details, visit BBB.org under Events.

If you suspect you’ve been targeted or encountered a scam—whether you lost money or not—report it at BBB.org/scamtracker and ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your report can help prevent identity theft and protect others from fraud. For more scam tips visit BBB.org/scamtracker

Join in the BBB Shred Day and take a proactive step in securing your personal information!

The Better Business Bureau has empowered people to find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust for more than 110 years. In 2024, people turned to BBB.org more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 5.5 million businesses, and 725,000 times for BBB charity reports on 12,000 local and national charities. Regional, independent BBBs can be found across the United States and Canada. including BBB Serving Northern Indiana, which was founded in 1920 and serves 23 counties in Indiana.