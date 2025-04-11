Friday, April 18, 2025
Shamrocks Sprout Big Prizes!

The Waynedale News Staff 1 min read

Waynedale celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with the Shamrock Search, a fun-filled treasure hunt held March 17 – 21. Participants followed daily clues to local businesses, finding hidden shamrocks and winning prizes while supporting the community.

(left) Julie Best & son, Kaden Best won a prize pack which included a Bluetooth Victrola from Partners 1st along with a $50 Salvatori’s gift card plus other goodies. (right) Jana Bearman won a MWA gift basket with gift cards donated by China Palace, Wings, Etc. & DQ.

Hundreds of shamrocks were discovered by locals and community visitors alike. Each day brought new riddles that lead to locations where participants could pickup a shamrock. Congratulations to the big winners of over $2,000 in prizes: Pat Parr, Mike Cour, Jana Bearman, Adalynn Turner, Anthony Deutsch, Julie Best, Judy Rice, and Beth Hunter. Instant small prize winners claimed 86 Pizza Hut free personal pan coupons, 25 free cones from The Stand, 25 free Fountain Drinks from EZGAZ, and 50 free donuts from 375 Sweets.

The event highlighted Waynedale’s vibrant business community and was made possible by overall sponsors Hill’s Meat Market, Reddy’s Bluffton Road Marathon, Robinson Family Eyecare Clinic, Partners 1st FCU, Rich’s Auto Center, Legacy Plumbing, Heating and Air, Copy Solutions, and The Waynedale News.

This year’s clues led to:
March 17: Englewood Health & Rehab, Partner’s 1st, Hair Affair
March 18: American Legion Post 241, Salvatori’s
March 19: 1st Source Bank, Reddy’s Marathon
March 20: Kingston Residence, Legacy Plumbing, Wings Etc.
March 21: Pizza Hut, Rich’s Auto, Midwest America FCU

This event was organized by a local group, “Volunteers 4 Waynedale.” You can lean more about this group on facebook.com/waynedaleevents .

