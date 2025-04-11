Local Text Ads: April 11 Update
BAE SYSTEMS
SPRING MARKET
Sat. April 26, 9am-3pm
Handmade Items, Unique Gifts, Baked Goods, and Much More!
4250 Airport Expressway
Entrance A
Open to the public
Come Shop!
HUGE MULTIPLE FAMILY GARAGE SALE
704 Snowfall Road
Wed. April 30 -Sat. May 3 W, TH, FRI 8-5, SAT 8-noon
Sports jerseys, home decor, lamps, clothing, dishes, IN Glass Company, and much more. New items added daily.
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting Free estimates Call 260-579-7299
GARAGE SALE
April 10-11: 8am-6pm
Sat. April 12: 8am-1pm
OUMC 201 W Mil St. Ossian, IN
260-622-4326
FISH DINNER @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Fridays 4:30-7:00p: April 18
$14.00 adults, $8.00 kids (ages 6-10), under 5 free
Includes: Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner role, homemade dessert and coffee.
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy,North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
YOUR AD HERE!
Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
