Local Text Ads: April 11 Update

BAE SYSTEMS

SPRING MARKET

Sat. April 26, 9am-3pm

Handmade Items, Unique Gifts, Baked Goods, and Much More!

4250 Airport Expressway

Entrance A

Open to the public

Come Shop!

HUGE MULTIPLE FAMILY GARAGE SALE

704 Snowfall Road

Wed. April 30 -Sat. May 3 W, TH, FRI 8-5, SAT 8-noon

Sports jerseys, home decor, lamps, clothing, dishes, IN Glass Company, and much more. New items added daily.

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting Free estimates Call 260-579-7299

GARAGE SALE

April 10-11: 8am-6pm

Sat. April 12: 8am-1pm

OUMC 201 W Mil St. Ossian, IN

260-622-4326

FISH DINNER @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Fridays 4:30-7:00p: April 18

$14.00 adults, $8.00 kids (ages 6-10), under 5 free

Includes: Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner role, homemade dessert and coffee.

BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA

Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy,North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen

timt46804@gmail.com

YOUR AD HERE!

Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.

260-278-1744

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.