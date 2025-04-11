Soon: Miami Indian Heritage Days

1 min read

The History Center presents the 2025 Miami Indian Heritage Days, beginning Saturday, May 3 at the Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne. Learn about the lasting heritage of the Miami and other regional Native American groups. Local artists, performers and presenters will be featured the first Saturday of the month, May to November, from 1-4 pm. Jared Nally will offer a demonstration on Finger Weaving on May 3.

The Chief Richardville House, or akima pinšiwa awiiki, is recognized as the oldest Native American structure in the Midwest. Admission to Miami Indian Heritage Days includes a guided tour of this National Historic Landmark.

Admission for each Saturday event is $9 for adults and $7 for youth and seniors (65+). History Center members and children aged 2 and under are free.

The complete schedule includes:

Saturday, May 3 – Finger Weaving with Jared Nally

Saturday, June 7 – Cooking from Local Clays: Making and Using Replica Native-Style Pottery with Erik Vosteen

Saturday, July 5 – The Miami Artist with Cathy Mowry

Saturday, August 2 – Miami Harvest: Edible and Usable Plants and Materials with Dani Tippman

Saturday, September 6 – Lacrosse and Other Miami Games with Doug Peconge

Saturday, October 4 – Wiikiaami Cattail Matting with M.I.A.M.I. (Miami Indian Alliance of Miami Indians)

Saturday, November 1 (10a-5p) and Sunday, November 2 (12-4p) – Traders Days: Shop for traditional crafts, goods and wares, and also enjoy hands-on demonstrations and interactive educational programs. Free to the public.