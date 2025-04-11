New Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography Coach Dedicated

2 min read

The Parkview Health Foundation, in collaboration with Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute (PFCI), is proud to announce the dedication of a new Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography coach, enhancing access to life-saving 3D mammography screenings for women across northeast Indiana.

Since its inception in 2005, Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography has been committed to providing convenient and private screening services. The new 40-foot-long coach is equipped with FDA and Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) approved 3D equipment, identical to that found in stationary Breast Diagnostic Center (BDC) sites. Staffed by radiologic technologists from the BDC, the coach works to ensure that all women, regardless of financial resources, have access to essential mammography services.

“Mammography gives the ability to detect breast cancers at a much earlier stage,” said Alan Yahanda, MD, FACS, president, PFCI. “In doing so, we can then address it much earlier. The beauty of the mammography coach is that it allows us to go out into the community to do those tests and serve underserved populations, especially rural populations or those in the city who may not have ideal access to health care.”

Parkview began efforts to replace the original coach in 2024. “We were really trying to get the most mileage out of the previous vehicle. And unfortunately, in the last couple of years, we needed more maintenance and knew we had to plan for a new coach,” said Denise Andorfer, director, Parkview Health Foundation. “We were fortunate to have the Cathy Fitzgerald Charitable Trust approach us and say, ‘We want to remember Cathy and we’d love her to be honored on the coach.’ She was one of the founders, so our partnership was a natural fit.”

Earlier this year, the original mobile mammography coach was donated to Ivy Tech, where it will be retrofitted by students for use at middle and high school career exploration events.

Among local sponsors who helped bring the new unit to life was Vera Bradley, whose team selected and donated the wallpaper that runs throughout the interior. “We wanted to create a space that feels comforting and familiar, helping to ease any anxiety women may feel about getting a mammogram,” said Barbara Baekgaard, co-founder, designer, and former Chief Creative Officer of Vera Bradley. “Thoughtful details—like the wallpaper—bring warmth and personality, making the experience less intimidating. Through The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, we’ve seen the power of early detection, and we’re proud to support an initiative that makes screenings more accessible.”

The new coach will operate five to six days a week, visiting 250 sites across 15 counties in northeast Indiana, and aims to provide more than 3,800 mammograms per year. This initiative underscores Parkview Health’s commitment to early detection and prevention of breast cancer, ensuring that more women have access to timely screenings.

Appointments for mammograms can be scheduled by calling 260-483-1847. While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are accepted based on availability. For a comprehensive list of the coach’s dates and locations, please visit the Parkview Health website.

The Parkview Health Foundation and PFCI extend their gratitude to the generous sponsors who made the new coach possible: Cathy Fitzgerald Charitable Trust, English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation, Steel Dynamics, Vera Bradley, MedPro Group, and Radiation Oncology Associates.