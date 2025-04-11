Free Bike Racks Available To Eligible Businesses

1 min read

New bike racks are now available for free to local businesses wanting to welcome cyclists and offer them a way to park their bikes safely.

As part of the City of Fort Wayne’s Bike Rack Program, 65 bike racks are available on a first-come first-serve basis to businesses. To request a free bike rack and installation, Fort Wayne business owners should visit engage.cityoffortwayne.org/bike-rack and fill out a brief form. Businesses must be located inside city limits and should preferably be within a quarter mile of a trail or bike lane. Racks need to be installed in concrete and have adequate spacing around them, generally two to three feet.

“The Bike Rack Program is a simple way to accommodate active transportation in our community,” said Paul Spoelhof, the City of Fort Wayne’s planning director. “This incentive for installing bike racks has been popular among businesses looking to serve customers in new ways, and residents are grateful for reliable and secure places to park their bicycles. Bike racks not only encourage bicycle commuting, but when they are placed at neighborhood businesses, they also encourage cyclists to stop and shop.”

The City’s Bike Rack Program started in 2009 and since that time more than 400 bike racks have been installed throughout the community.

