See The Newly Released Neighborhood 101 Guides & Videos

1 min read

The City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhoods Department is releasing the first of a series of Neighborhood 101 guides and videos to support residents in strengthening their neighborhood associations. The guides and videos can be found on the City’s Engage Fort Wayne page here: engage.cityoffortwayne.org/101Guides.

More than 30 students from Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Amp Lab helped create the guides and videos in partnership with more than 30 subject-area experts from Fort Wayne-area businesses.

“It’s great to see our Department of Neighborhoods team up with Amp Lab and other partner organizations on a project that will make a positive difference,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker. “Neighborhoods and education are two critical elements for a thriving and growing city. We’re committed to being a fun, family friendly, and safe community that puts people first with an enhanced quality of life for all and opportunities for success.”



Each guide has a complementary video, and all are available in English, Spanish and Burmese. They are intended to be quick and easy-to-use resources for topics such as how to work with city government, how to activate a vacant lot, how to build a community garden and more. The topic of the first guide and video is “How to start a neighborhood association.”

“The 101 Guides are meaningful because they’re a way to help communities come together and better their neighborhoods,” said Brianna Henriquez-Diaz, one of the Amp Lab students who worked on the project. “I never thought I would have an opportunity like this; I got to meet different community leaders and learn from them.”

Production of the guides and videos was supported by AARP Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises, American Electric Power Foundation and the Knight Foundation. To stay up to date on the release of the next 101 guide and video, residents should sign up for notifications on the Engage Fort Wayne website or follow FWNeighborhoods on Facebook.