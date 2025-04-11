New Season, New Wardrobes: Voice Of The Township

3 min read

The Easter season is a time when people start thinking about new clothes. I know the things in my closet have started to seem dark and heavy and weary of being worn. Here at the township our Clothing Emporium, run by Executive Secretary Patsy Brewer, experiences a surge in demand at this time of year. This past week over 25 families came in looking for some new outfits for their children and adults as the weather warmed up. In the middle of the week the outside temperatures took a dive, so then several people who were unhoused came in looking for coats.

Patsy Brewer shows some spring jackets available at the Clothing Emporium.

The Clothing Emporium was started when we saw that clients we were sending out to look for work often did not have the right clothes that they needed to succeed in their search. And many times, their children were doing without coats and other clothing in which to go to school. “We saw a need,” said Patsy who spearheaded the shop, “We had a food bank, so why not a clothing bank?”

So, from a few items on a give-away table, our three-room wardrobe shop of donated, new and gently used clothing called the Clothing Emporium was born, and over the last fourteen years it has supplied an average of 1200+ people per year with needed garments.

While we focus on “dressing for success,” the Emporium accepts and carries all types of clothing. There are suits for job interviews, uniform slacks, tops, and shoes, casual items like sweatshirts and jeans, school uniforms and baby clothes. There are coats, hats, and gloves. The store even has household items like bedding, towels, and kitchenware.

The Clothing Emporium is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 to 12:00 (11:45 on Fridays). Patsy is there to show people through the store and to help them find the right clothes for them. “I can size them up just by looking,” she says, “Sometimes they say they wear one size, but I’ll see they need another, often smaller, size than they think, and I’m usually right.” Everything is free and available to anyone who comes in, no qualifications necessary.

Keeping a wide variety of sizes in stock for shoppers is one of the challenges of running the Clothing Emporium, but somehow, we always manage. The store carries all sizes, from Infant to XXXL. “I’d say we’re able to satisfy the needs of 99 percent of the folks who come to the store,” said Patsy, “and we have all of our generous donors to thank for that.”

The Emporium started in 2011 when two of our staff members brought in clothes from their own household to be given away to clients in need. “From one table’s worth the Clothing Emporium grew to three rooms full,” said Patsy. Donations to the store come from many sources such as staff members and other members of the public. Some donate clothing and other items while others prefer to contribute cash, and that is always a big help. “I like for some things to be new when I give them out, like underwear for example, so I use the cash to shop for that,” said Patsy.

So, if you’re looking for some new spring clothing, come to our office and see for yourself the Wayne Township Trustee Office Clothing Emporium. And have a warm and sunny Easter weekend.

Reminder: New Event at the Township: Saturday, April 12th from 12:00 to 2:00 PM bring your children for some free treats and a picture with the Bunny!