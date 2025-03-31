YWCA Hosts Fourth 5K Race For Equality

2 min read

The Race for Equality 5K and 1 Mile Walk/Run is a fundraiser for YWCA’s work towards equality, which includes community events, assessing community priority areas for equality, and developing educational content to share with Fort Wayne and the northeast Indiana community. The 2025 Race for Equality is scheduled for April 26, 2025, at PFW. The theme of our 2025 event is “Until Justice Just Is” and we will focus on how we can move together towards a better, more just community for all!

Registration for the Race for Equality can be purchased through YWCA’s website, RunSignUp, or through the Fort Wayne Running Club. This event is a 2025 Points Race through Fort Wayne Running Club. Early-bird pricing is $40 for adults and $25 for students and youth for the 5K and pricing for the 1-mile fun run is $35 for adults and $15 for students and youth. The event is chip timed, and packet pickup begins at 7:45 AM with a race start time at 9am for the 5K and 9:15am for the 1-mile fun run. Awards will be given out to the first male and female finishers for the 5K as well as the top male and female finishers for each age category.

Register today to get early-bird pricing (ends April 7), get started on the training plan, and join YWCA Northeast Indiana as we run, walk, and move towards a more just community for all! The course at PFW is fully wheelchair and stroller accessible. Dogs are welcome to participate in the Pup Run for an additional $10. They will receive a branded bandana as part of their registration! The Race for Equality will feature a community partner resource fair with organizations from around our community. Participants can visit the various tables to be entered for raffle prizes donated by Crazy Pinz, the Botanical Conservatory, Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, and Triumph Studios.

YWCA Northeast Indiana actively empowers individuals and communities through advocacy, education, and support services, ensuring dignity for all. YWCA Northeast Indiana believes that all individuals have the right to be safe and choose the direction of their lives. These programs address norms and barriers that could cause anyone to find themselves in situations of violence, trauma, or addiction. YWCA Northeast Indiana actively works to transform lives by creating positive change, stability, and new opportunities for our clients, their families, and the community. The organization has served the community since 1894. Today, they reach includes six Northeast Indiana counties: Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells, and Whitley.