Karlene Krouse Celebrates 40 Years As Theater Director

This year marks Karlene Krouse’s 40th year serving as Theater Director at Bishop Luers High School. During this time, she has contributed immensely to the growth of its Performing Arts program. Since 1985, she has directed nearly 150 plays and musicals. Students, teachers, staff, and alumni all share their gratitude for the profound impact she has had on their lives.

Krouse began teaching theater classes in 1996, establishing Bishop Luers High School as the first high school in Fort Wayne to provide dual-credit theater courses. These included Fundamentals of Performance, Theater Appreciation 201, and Theater 114, a speech and communications class.

Along with her many theater responsibilities, Krouse took on the position of Choir Director in the 1998-99 school year, directing the chorus, chamber ensemble, and the Bishop Luers Minstrels Show Choir for over 20 years.

In 2007, Krouse was named an Athena Award nominee for leadership in the Fort Wayne community, and was presented with the Bishop Luers High School “Light of Learning” award. Krouse was also recognized for her outstanding work and support of Bishop Luers as an “Honorary Knight” award recipient in 2021. In November of 2024, she received the IHSAA Champion Educator Award at Lucas Oil Stadium during Bishop Luers’ football state championship game.

“I’ve always been blessed with phenomenal help. You can’t do it by yourself. It takes a village. You need to know your shortcomings and what your strengths are, and surround yourself with more talented people than you are,” commented Krouse.

Zach Prendergast, current Bishop Luers senior, has acted in fourteen of Krouse’s shows. He said, “She’s always pushing everyone to be the best version of themselves. She really wants the best for you, and the best for our group as a whole. We’re very lucky to have someone who’s willing to give so much for the enjoyment of others.”

Bishop Luers High School congratulates Mrs. Krouse for her 40 years of leadership and service, as well as all her incredible achievements during that time! She has transformed the Performing Arts program with her hard work and dedication, positively impacting the entire school.

Experience Krouse’s directing skills in action during the 2025 Spring Musical, High School Musical. Performances will be on May 2 and 3, at 7:30pm in the gymnasium.

Tickets are available for $10 general admission – visit bishopluers.org to purchase today.

