Friday, April 18, 2025
Miami Middle School Hosts FWCS All-City Chess Tournament

Students from five schools gathered for the FWCS All-City Chess Tournament, where Miami Middle School, lead by Doug Koerner, earned a strong 3rd place finish. Blackhawk Middle School took home the top spot. Miami’s top player, Sa Ha Ra Shah, placed 7th overall.

The team had a fantastic time, and the event ran smoothly thanks in part to Mr. Luckett, who helped with set-up and created a live stream for the tournament. It capped off a great season, with an average of 22 students playing chess weekly.

