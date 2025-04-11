Young Athletes Of All Abilities Invited To Programs

1 min read

In partnership with Special Olympics Indiana, Turnstone Center is excited to host the Special Olympics Indiana Young Athletes program starting April 30, 2025. With eight weekly sessions from 5:15-6 PM in the Plassman Fieldhouse, this program will run until June 18.

The program is open to all athletes with or without disabilities between the ages of 2-7. Participants will be introduced to basic sport skills like running, kicking, and throwing. It also supports the growth of critical motor, social, and learning skills. Turnstone chose to become involved with this program because it provided another inclusive opportunity for younger athletes to try different sports and discover what suits them. The general flow of each class will be intro, warm-up, individual skill practice, group activity, and closing.

“This is an exciting opportunity for young athletes because there are very few programs available for kids of all abilities, especially at such a young age,” said Jake Czechowski, Turnstone’s Sport Development and Outreach Coordinator.

To learn more or register, visit turnstone.org/sports-rec/soi-young-athletes .

Founded in 1943, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. Turnstone’s scope of impact has evolved to include being a member of the United States Olympic family as one of nine United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s designated Training Sites. Dozens of National Team and Paralympic athletes have trained at Turnstone, including the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Goalball teams.