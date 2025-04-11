“Alice In LADAland” Whimsical World Of Inclusion & Imagination

2 min read

Audiences Unlimited and Life Adult Day Academy (LADA) are proud to present Alice in LADAland, a collaborative, inclusive theatrical performance premiering on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the Parkview Physician’s Group Arts Lab at 300 E Main Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

Photo from Audiences Unlimited’s 2024 production “Discovering Treasure Island.”

Step into a whimsical, inclusive adventure where Alice’s journey is reimagined through the lens of adaptive theatre. This unique performance invites audiences to experience a world of creativity, accessibility, and immersive storytelling brought to life by the talented students of LADA with the support of Audiences Unlimited.

“When thinking about stories that we could do, I thought it would be nice to have a female protagonist,” said Gloria Minnich, director. “Alice in Wonderland occurred to me because it is such a vibrant, imaginative, colorful story.”

This unique retelling showcases the students’ creativity and enthusiasm. Many participants have taken personal ownership of their roles, and the Caterpillar will be brought to life by multiple students forming the body with inventive props—a surprise audiences won’t want to miss.

“The story also provides roles that can be interpreted in many ways, both with spoken lines and nonverbal actions,” said Minnich. “We have so many students that are making bold choices and really getting into their characters.”

“This show is going to be filled with bright and quirky props, music, movement, and a very zany croquet match that all of the students participate in,” said Minnich. “I think audiences are really going to enjoy this interpretation of the story that they may know. We’ve definitely put our unique spin on it!”

This unique performance is made possible in part by Audiences Unlimited, Arts United, the National Endowment for the Arts, AWS Foundation, the M.E. Raker Foundation, and the Indiana Arts Commission. Whether you’re a fan of Lewis Carroll’s classic or simply looking for a feel-good afternoon of theatre, this heartwarming production promises to charm, delight, and inspire.

Life Adult Day Academy is a non-profit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between high school graduation and workforce entrance for individuals with disabilities. They focus on building skills and exposing individuals to new opportunities through high-quality programs and services. The skilled-based curriculum allows individuals with disabilities to focus on personal growth, independence, and long-term employability. To learn more, visit ladafw.com

For over 50 years, Audiences Unlimited (AUI) has been enriching lives by providing often-forgotten audiences and creators with access to the arts. AUI serves Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Whitley counties with over 115 performances each month. In addition, through collaborative relationships with long-term care facilities, adult day academies, and community partners, AUI reaches over 10,000 individuals with diverse needs and abilities each year. To learn more, visit audiencesunlimited.org