A Tradition Of Easter Hats: Around The Frame

As Easter approaches, those of us who take the Journal Gazette will be sure to see Ray Billingsley’s cartoon character, Curtis, once again sitting in a church pew next to his younger brother Barry admiring the church ladies walking down the aisle in their Easter outfits topped off by their spectacular hats.

A wearable art hat designed by Evelyn Benton Phelan from her Taking Care of Business Collection made of cowrie shells, straw, burlap and bone.

The history of hats was quite interesting to research. According to Blackamericaweb.com, an article written by Erica Taylor, The Tom Joyner Morning Show, “The earliest known traditional hats in history were worn in Thebes and seen on ancient Egyptian murals. Next there were Phrygian caps that were worn by the freed slaves in Rome, signifying their independence. As the centuries went by, the traditional use of hats worn by women in church is said to originate from the Apostle Paul’s words in 1st Corinthians 11:15, which says that women should cover their heads during worship. Black women have since embraced those words with elaborate church hats.

During and after slavery, black women who worked as maids and servants broke away from their uniforms on Sunday and wore decorated hats to church services. The hat, no matter what material it was made from, was adorned with ribbons, bows, and flowers. It was the black woman’s one day of individualism. Since then, church hats have gotten bigger and bolder.

One of America’s most famous milliners, or hat maker, is remembered in a new permanent collection by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American Culture. The work of Mae Reeves, a milliner to the elite black women of the past, will have her shop re-created in the museum. During the 1940’s and 50’s, Mae Reeves supplied original hat creations to Lena Horne, Ella Fitgerald, Eartha Kitt, and Marian Anderson. Reeves is now 99 years old and her granddaughter, Donna Limerick, carries on the memory of her grandmother’s legacy by putting Reeve’s hats on display.”

Black women and church hats were celebrated in the book “Crowns” (2000) by Michael Cunningham and Craig Murberry. The book tells the stories behind black women and their hats. The book gives advice on making a hat stating:

“Don’t wear a hat wider than your shoulders. Don’t wear a hat that is darker than your shoes. If your hat has feathers, make sure they are never bent or broken. Sequins don’t look good in the daytime. Easter hats should be white, cream, or pastel — even if it’s still cold outside. For a look that is both elaborate and demure, try a chapel veil.”

In 2002, playwright Regina Taylor produced the off-Broadway musical “Crowns” based on the book. In the play, hats become the catalyst for an examination of history and identity as viewed through the eyes of Yolanda, a young African-American woman who moved to the South to live with her aunt after her brother was killed up North. She is surrounded by strong women who share their life stories through their hats. Yolanda is emersed in traditions from the New Testament, African rituals and slavery to modern fashion. The show won Helen Hayes awards for Best Production and Best Musical.

My friend Tammy Rositas’ Grandmother, Portia Mae Berry, enjoyed wearing her hats to church and on special occasions, including Tammy’s wedding day. When she died Tammy inherited her twelve hats. She fondly remembers the broad brimmed ones she loved to wear and her motto “The broader the better!” She safely stores the hat collection to keep them in good condition. To date, she hasn’t worn them yet, but someday she will get them out of storage and choose one to wear perhaps for a special occasion, or just to honor her grandmother’s hat legacy.

Since Tammy’s hats are in storage, I reached out to Etsy shop owner, Evelyn Benton Phelan of evelyncreationinc. She is a creative milliner with many unique hat styles. With her gracious permission, I’m sharing one of her wearable art hats from her Taking Care of Business Collection. It certainly lives up to Grandmother Berry’s motto, “The broader the better!”

Blessed Easter!

