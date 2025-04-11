Vintage Big Boy Sign On Display

2 min read

A nostalgic piece of Fort Wayne’s past has found a new home and it’s doing more than just stirring memories.

Last fall, Adam Roby of Community Harvest Food Bank reached out to The Rink Vintage and Antiques (4540 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809) to see if they could display a vintage Big Boy sign, a cherished symbol for many longtime Waynedale residents. Unfortunately, structural limitations and low ceilings made it an impractical fit for The Rink.

However, that’s when a Fort Wayne business connected with The Rink stepped up.

Vintage Treasures Antique Mall (625 Coliseum Blvd W, Fort Wayne, IN 46808), offered to host the sign, ensuring its preservation and continued visibility for the community. “It’s an important part of Fort Wayne history, and we’re proud to give it a home,” said Jonele Schubert, owner of Vintage Treasures Antique Mall.

The sign, made of thin plastic, required careful handling and reinforcement before it could be safely hung. Jamie and Julie from Flipside Furniture, a vendor and close partner of the antique mall, took on the task of framing the piece to provide the necessary support and visual polish. Over the course of a few weeks, they worked diligently to prepare the sign for display.

Now, the sign proudly hangs inside Vintage Treasures, drawing attention from customers and collectors alike.

But the story doesn’t end there. The sign remains the property of Community Harvest Food Bank and is currently on loan. Eventually, it will be sold, with 100% of the proceeds going back to the food bank. Vintage Treasures will not profit from the sale.

Until then, the sign will remain a permanent fixture at the mall, unless a serious offer is made and accepted by the food bank.

In the spirit of giving, Vintage Treasures is also launching a food drive to coincide with the display. Visitors who come to see the sign are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to help support local families in need.

“It’s about more than just nostalgia,” said Schubert. “It’s about giving back and keeping the community connected to its past and its future.”

For those looking to admire a piece of Fort Wayne history and make a difference, Vintage Treasures Antique Mall is open daily and accepting food donations throughout the display period.