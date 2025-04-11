‘Nashville Thursdays’ To Support Local Imagination Library

3 min read

The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) is excited to announce its partnership with the Clyde Theatre for a special four-week fundraising initiative in support of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Every Thursday in the month of April, the Club Room at the Clyde will present “Nashville Thursdays for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library,” an opportunity for the community to support the Imagination Library’s work, listen to great music, and celebrate all things Dolly Parton! Most importantly, it is designed to raise funds for this incredible program that provides free books to children all across Allen County.

This free event will feature representatives from the Allen County Public Library, who will be on hand to share information about the Imagination Library program, offer registration opportunities, and collect donations. It’s the perfect chance for local families to learn more about how they can get involved, while also supporting an initiative that encourages literacy and the love of reading for children up to age five.

“Our customers, fans, artists, and staff are music lovers, and they are also parents who benefit from the Imagination Library so they have a vested interest in the continued success of the program,” said Clyde Theatre Executive Director Gregg Coyle. “When we heard that it needed more funding, we all wanted to do something. Our weekly Nashville Thursdays were the obvious choice, and we hope it inspires our neighbors, fans, and friends to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.”

Each weekly event will offer fundraising opportunities, with all proceeds benefiting the Imagination Library, helping to ensure that more children have access to free, high-quality books. To date, more than 6,500 Allen County children have enrolled in the program which mails a free, personalized, age-appropriate book to each child’s home every month until the child’s fifth birthday.

What: The Clyde Theatre Presents: Nashville Thursdays for Imagination Library

When: Thursdays, April 3 – April 24, 2025, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Club Room at the Clyde Theatre (1806 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne)

Cost: Free and open to the public, donations encouraged

Each week will feature live performances by Western Swing Hall of Famer Carolyn Martin, who will deliver classic Dolly Parton songs in her signature style. Carolyn Martin’s soulful renditions of Dolly’s timeless hits will add an extra layer of Dolly magic to the evenings. Martin’s performances will precede the Clyde’s weekly “Nashville Thursdays” concert, offering even more live music to enjoy:

April 10: Carolyn Martin (5:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.), The Cold Hearts (7 p.m.–10 p.m.)

April 17: Carolyn Martin (5:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.), Indy Annies Band (7 p.m.–10 p.m.)

April 24: Carolyn Martin (5:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.), The Band Cheyenne (7 p.m.–10 p.m.)

Children and families that have benefitted from this program or are interested in signing up for it can attend. They can also sign a giant Thank You card that will be sent to Dolly Parton and the good folks at Imagination Library for their kindness and generosity in celebration of the great work being done.

For more information, visit clydeclubroom.com.

To donate to the Imagination Library, visit acpl.info/imaginationlibrary or stop by any ACPL location.

The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for more than 135 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving more than one million visitors per year. The ACPL’s collection includes more than 3.9 million items, with a circulation total of 4.6 million items borrowed annually. It also houses The Genealogy Center, the nation’s largest public genealogy research center, and The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, consisting of more than 30,000 artifacts related to President Abraham Lincoln.