Can You Dig It? Call 811 First!

2 min read

In observance of National Safe Digging Month this April, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (“NIPSCO”) is reminding homeowners and professionals to contact Indiana811 before starting any outdoor digging projects. A recent national survey found that more than 27 million homeowners planning do-it-yourself digging and excavation projects will not call 811, which puts themselves, their neighbors and essential utility services at risk.

Digging without knowing the location of underground utilities can lead to serious injuries, service outages and expensive repairs. Accidentally striking gas, electric, communications, water, or sewer lines can cause significant disruptions to homes and businesses. A free 811 request is available online at Indiana811.org or by calling 811. Your dig request ensures that underground utility lines are properly marked before digging, preventing accidents and keeping communities safe.

“Failing to contact 811 before digging puts homeowners and their neighbors at risk of injury and utility service interruptions,” said Vince Parisi, President & Chief Operating Officer, NIPSCO. “We found that the top reason that more than 27 million homeowners don’t plan to notify utility companies before digging is that they believe their project is too shallow to merit an 811 request. That’s just not the case – you must contact 811 for every dig, every time.”

Even common do-it-yourself projects – such as planting a garden, installing a mailbox or setting up a fence – can pose risks, as many utilities are buried just inches below the surface.

To prevent utility damage and ensure safety, NIPSCO urges homeowners to follow these key steps before starting any digging project:

Notify Indiana811 at least two full business days before the start of the digging project or excavation regardless of the project size or depth.

Plan ahead – submit a free 811 request early in the week for weekend projects, ensuring enough time for marking.

Confirm all utility lines are marked before beginning work.

Adjust project plans if necessary – consider relocating projects if they are too close to marked utility lines.

Verify 811 contact with hired contractors – ensure they have requested utility markings before any work begins.

Learn more at Indiana811.org.

Everyone who contacts Indiana811 before digging is connected to a local 811 center, which communicates the request to utility companies in the area. Professional locators will then visit the site and mark the approximate location of underground utilities using color-coded paint or flags. Once the area is marked, it is safe to begin digging while carefully avoiding the designated lines.

“Making a free 811 request before digging is a simple step that can prevent dangerous and costly mistakes,” added Parisi. “By spreading awareness and encouraging responsible digging practices, we can keep communities safe and prevent unnecessary utility disruptions.”