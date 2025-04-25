Recognizing Tomorrow’s Leaders: Voice Of The Township

2 min read

The Wayne Township Trustee Office is accepting applications for the Richard A. Stevenson Sr. Scholarship. Awards of $500 each will be given to graduating high school seniors who are moving on to higher education. This is the twelfth year for this award, formerly known as the Recognizing Achievement Scholarship.

And for the ninth year we will be awarding the Academic Encouragement Award, for younger students—those in the 11th grade and under—who can show us, in their applications, how they have worked to improve their performance in school. Each winner of the AEA will receive a certificate and an internet-ready Amazon Fire tablet.

Following is some information on applying for the high school senior scholarship, the RASSS. These awards are given on the basis of scholastic achievement or improvement, community service educational aspirations and financial need. High school seniors who are residents of Wayne Township are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduation from a public or private high school by the spring of 2025;

Acceptance to an institution of higher learning to start in the summer or fall of 2025;

Meeting income eligibility guidelines;

Residence in Wayne Township (Call 260-449-7000 x 328 to verify that your address is in Wayne Township.)

RASSS applicants are required to submit the following: a fully-completed application form; a high school transcript; a recommendation letter from a teacher, counselor, coach, or other individual validating the student’s academic improvements; and a one-page personal essay discussing the student’s most significant challenge or accomplishment and its value to them.

Both of these scholarships are intended to encourage all students to keep trying to improve in their studies. These awards are funded not with taxpayer dollars but by individual donations collected in conjunction with our other annual events such as the Family Fun Day which will be held this coming June where we will give out the scholarships. Many funds also came to fund the RASSS through memorial donations from friends and family of the late Wayne Township Trustee Rick Stevenson.

If you live in Wayne Township and are a senior in high school or younger, you may be eligible to win one of these scholarships. For further information and to get an application, visit our website: waynetownship.org, call our office: (260) 449-7000 extension 328, or send us an email at srunge@waynetownship.org. We look forward to hearing from you.

Applications will be accepted on or before Friday, May 16, 2025, at the Wayne Township Trustee Office at 320 E. Superior Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.