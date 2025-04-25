Help USPS Workers Prevent Dog Bites

2 min read

The United States Postal Service wants to take the bite out of… dog bites.

Even a responsible dog owner may not realize the financial costs involved if their pet attacks someone, including their letter carrier. According to information provided by Janet Ruiz, director of Strategic Communications for the Insurance Information Institute, the average dog bite and related injury cost per claim in 2023 was $58,545.

The Postal Service offers the following tips on how to keep family, neighbors, and letter carriers safe from dog attacks:

Dog owners should keep the family pet secured. If a carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room before opening the front door. Some dogs burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors.

Parents should remind children and other family members not to take mail directly from the carrier, as a dog may view handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

Sign up for Informed Delivery at Informed Delivery – Mail & Package Notifications | USPS. You’ll know in advance when parcels are being delivered and can take precautions to keep your carrier safe.

The safety of our Postal Service employees is a top priority. If a carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at their Post Office until the carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. If a dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner’s neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the Post Office.

The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable, and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America’s most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.