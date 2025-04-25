Celebrating Literacy & Community: A Night At The Library

2 min read

The Literacy Alliance invites the community to an unforgettable evening of inspiration and imagination at A Night at the Library, a special event celebrating the transformative power of literacy. Taking place Saturday, May 10, at the Allen County Public Library, located at 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802, this one-of-a-kind experience blends entertainment, art, and philanthropy in support of lifelong learning.

Guests will enjoy guided tours of the library’s most beloved spaces, including StoryScape, the Fine Books Room, and the Genealogy Center. Visitors will have the chance to explore the new Studio at the Library— a vibrant space dedicated to hands-on creativity and innovation.

The evening features open exploration of The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research and The Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, where special guest artist America Carrillo will create a one-of-a-kind piece live during the event. Guests will enjoy live music, a full buffet, bar service, and a raffle filled with curated prize baskets sure to spark the imagination.

Tickets are $100 each or four for $350 and include a one-year membership to the Friends of the Library. All proceeds benefit free literacy programs at The Literacy Alliance—including Project Reads—and support educational initiatives through the Friends of the Library.

“Every ticket supports our shared mission of fostering a more literate, connected, and empowered community,” said Melinda Haines, CEO of The Literacy Alliance.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ACPL to host an evening where stories truly come alive.”

“A Night at the Library will directly support the Friends of the Library’s mission by raising vital funds for the summer learning program, continuing education opportunities for our library staff, and other initiatives that promote literacy and lifelong learning in our community,” said Susan Baier, Executive Director of the Allen County Public Library.

Tickets are on sale now. To purchase, visit literacyalliance.org/night or call (260) 265-1940 with any questions!

For more than 50 years, The Literacy Alliance has been driven by a simple yet powerful truth: Literacy changes lives. Their mission is to empower people through education. But they are more than educators — TLA’s free programs are catalysts for empowerment. To learn more about The Literacy Alliance and discover how their partners help them strengthen our community, visit literacyalliance.org. Together, everyone can create a brighter future—one student at a time.

The purpose of the Friends of the Library is to support and promote the Allen County Public Library and assist the library in carrying out its mission. Since 1981, the Friends of the Allen County Public Library has made significant contributions to the steady growth of the library and its services to the community. Learn more at acpl.lib.in.us/friends-of-the-library.