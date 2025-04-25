Plan To Enjoy Spring In The Parks!

3 min read

Spring is in full swing, and Fort Wayne is blooming with opportunities to get outside, get creative, and get connected! Whether you’re uncovering fossils like a pint-sized paleontologist, strolling through butterfly-filled conservatories, or exploring local trails and artisan markets, there’s something happening for every age and interest. From family-friendly digs and golf course tee times to nature walks and blooming bulb sales, here’s a roundup of events and programs coming up this week through the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department.

Dig Day

Saturday April 26, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street

Dino enthusiasts and earth explorers are invited to join the second annual Dig Day at Promenade Park. Guests can become a paleontologist for a day, uncovering delightful discoveries about dinosaurs and the earth. Activities will feature a dinosaur fossil dig bin and fossil dating. This free event is for youth in elementary and middle school who are interested in learning about the past.

Spring Artisan Market

Sunday, April 27, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street

Spring has sprung and butterflies have returned to the Botanical Conservatory. On the last Sunday in April, join in the fun by also taking part in a Spring Artisan Market during the Color in Motion Butterfly Exhibit! This new indoor/outdoor market features local crafters, artists and unique vendors selling great gifts for Mother’s Day and any other occasion. Garden admission is not required to shop the Spring Market or the Conservatory Shop. Present your validated admission ticket for free parking in the Civic Center Garage.

Wild Walkers

Friday, April 25, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Oppenheim Woods, 7000 N. Kalorama Road, Leesburg, IN

This adult hiking group meets the second and fourth Fridays of each month for a walk on the wild side. Each hike features a different natural area in the region (parks, wetlands, nature preserve, etc.) and carpooling is available when necessary. Find the full 2025 schedule at this link fortwayneparks.org/images/PDF/Salomon/2025_Wild_Walkers_Schedule.pdf.

Live Butterfly Exhibit!

Until June 22, public hours, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street

Live butterflies have landed at the Botanical Conservatory bringing with them an array of natural beauty and wonder. Watch in awe, their wings in flight, as they flash with color pigments and refracted light. Observe exotic butterflies emerging from their chrysalides right before your eyes! An epic display of multicolored flowers and foliage elevates this annual spring exhibit. Sponsored by: the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, Fort Wayne Park Foundation, “In memory of Jo Ann and William Wyatt,” 21Alive and 97.3 WMEE.

City Golf Courses are open for play

Daily beginning at 7:30 a.m., April 19 – 25

Daily beginning at 7:00 a.m., April 26 until the end of the season

Start time will adjust earlier by 30 minutes each Saturday in April until reaching 7:00 a.m. on April 26. Cart conditions for each course and opening for the driving ranges at Shoaff and McMillen will be determined day-to-day. Please call to inquire.

Foster Park Golf Course, 3900 Old Mill Road. 427-6735, fostergolfcourse.com

McMillen Park Golf Course and Driving Range, Oxford Street, east of Anthony Blvd. 427-6710, mcmillengolfcourse.com

Shoaff Park Golf Course and Driving Range, 6401 St. Joe Road. 427-6745, shoaffgolfcourse.com

Slightly Used Bulb Sale Until May 4, public hours

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street

This annual sale features slightly used tulips, daffodils and hyacinths from the Botanical Conservatory’s winter exhibit. Located in the outdoor Sales Garden, bulbs are $1.95/pot and are ready to plant in preparation for next year’s bloom! Purchases are made through the Conservatory Shop while supplies last. Admission is not required to shop.

Registration continues for Summer Day Camp or PODS

Choose your adventure at the hands-on Farmin’ Fun Day Camp at Salomon Farm. PODS, or Positive Days of Summer offer half-day options for kids ages 5-13 at the Community Center and feature numerous themes. Download the brochure for more details. Registration may be made online at FortWayneParks.org, in-person, by mail or drop box at 705 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Sessions for Franke Park Day Camp are filled.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department will offer program scholarships for qualified children as funds are available.