Growing, Learning, Sharing Together As A Community

Universally marking the beginning of the gardening season, Mother’s Day is the time to get plants and seeds in the ground.

This year, the Waynedale community and surrounding area is once again invited to take part in the Free Produce & Plants Stand. This seasonal project encourages people to share extra vegetable plants and homegrown produce with others who may need it. Everything is free and open to all.

Now entering its fourth year, the stand has become a local favorite. Last season, it welcomed more than thirty visitors each day and remained active through the fall harvest.

“This project is about more than just vegetables,” said Alex Cornwell, Publisher of The Waynedale News. “It is about learning where food comes from, growing something with your own hands, and passing that experience on to the next generation. Gardening teaches kids patience and responsibility, and the taste of that first ripe tomato from your own backyard is something you never forget.”

In addition to being educational and enjoyable, the stand also helps with a real need. Many families in our area are facing difficult choices when it comes to putting food on the table. This community effort helps fill the gap by providing access to fresh, healthy food without any cost.

The stand is already open for the season and is beginning to see steady use. Gardeners are encouraged to drop off extra plant starts or fresh produce throughout the season. Donations should be clearly labeled and the soil well watered before placing them on the stand.

This year, for the first time, the stand will offer seed packets that will be replenished each day for a limited amount of time through the growing season. Donated by Community Harvest Food Bank of NE Indiana, the seeds represent a continued effort by both organizations to nourish the community with fresh food and food growing opportunities.

Whether you are new to gardening, trying to involve your children in a hands-on learning activity, or simply looking to give back, this is a great way to support one another.

The Waynedale News, a free newspaper dedicated to uplifting the community, is proud to promote and support projects that improve quality of life and access to important resources.

For updates throughout the season, visit facebook.com/WaynedaleNews .