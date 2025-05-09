Celebrating Mid-Century Modern Homes & Preservation

2 min read

May is National Historic Preservation month, and this year the City of Fort Wayne is celebrating six decades of dedication to preserving significant buildings and historic neighborhoods. Throughout May, the City’s Community Development Division will highlight the impact of preservation, as well as showcase some of the unique local buildings and stories that represent the Mid-Century Modern period of architecture.

Examples of Mid-Century Modern architecture include homes in the Historic Indian Village neighborhood, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In 1965, the City adopted a local preservation ordinance, the first such ordinance in Indiana. The original purpose of the ordinance was to protect The Landing from demolition, but it also created the “Mayor’s Commission on the Preservation and Restoration of Historical Landmarks.” This is now the Historic Preservation Commission, which has overseen the creation of 90 local historic districts. The Commission has also played a role in 26 historic district listings and 42 single-site listings in the National Register of Historic Places.

“Fort Wayne was committed to historic preservation long before many other Indiana communities,” said Historic Preservation Planner Creager Smith. “That commitment has prompted investment in and strengthened our many historic neighborhoods, as well as historic commercial and industrial buildings. It has protected so many beautiful and unique places for people to explore, admire, occupy, and enjoy.”

As part of Historic Preservation Month, the City’s Community Development Division and Historic Preservation Commission are highlighting Mid-Century Modern architecture in the community. Mid-Century Modern was popular from 1940 to 1975 and is often characterized by minimalist style, sleek lines and often a connection with nature. Fort Wayne is home to unique examples of this architectural period, including the famous Louis Kahn-designed Arts United Center currently under renovation in downtown Fort Wayne.

Throughout the month of May, historic preservation planners will share stories and photos of Fort Wayne’s record of historic preservation on Engage Fort Wayne, as well as Mid-Century Modern homes and buildings. To see some of the structures that have become historic in the last 60 years visit engage.cityoffortwayne.org/mid-century-modern-fort-wayne . Residents are also invited to submit photos and share stories of their favorite Fort Wayne Mid-Century Modern architecture on the Engage site.

The Mid-Century Modern theme will continue into June with “Back to the Future: A Mid-Century Modern Home Tour,” hosted by Indiana Landmarks on June 7. The tour will showcase five outstanding homes of the period in Fort Wayne, including two 1950s homes on the city’s northeast side designed by Wisconsin architect John Randal McDonald, sometimes called the “poor man’s Frank Lloyd Wright.”

Prior to the tour, on June 6, there will be a free lecture about the fascinating history and careers of internationally significant father and son architects, Eliel and Eero Saarinen. The talk will include examples of their work, such as Fort Wayne’s Concordia Theological Seminary. For more information on each event, visit indianalandmarks.org/tours-events .

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division works to enhance economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for growth and development. The Division’s departments include Neighborhood Code Compliance, Neighborhoods, Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, Redevelopment/Economic Development, and Planning and Policy.