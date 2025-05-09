Local Students & The Power Of Community Service

4 min read

Bishop Luers High School has once again demonstrated the power of service, faith, and fellowship through its Sodalitas Program by dedicating 1500 hours of volunteer work to various organizations throughout the community during their spring Sodalitas Day of Service, held on Friday, April 25.

Sodalitas is a Latin word that means fellowship, as well as an acronym that explains the purpose of the program: “Serve Others with Dignity As we Love and grow in Integrity and Truth Academically and Spiritually.” The program is a testament to Bishop Luers High School’s commitment to fostering a spirit of giving, compassion, and faith-driven action among its students. Here are the incredible contributions made during Sodalitas Day:

Catholic Charities: Bishop Luers volunteers participated in a poverty simulation and made origami doves for an art installation at United Nations promoting peace, kindness, and preserving children’s rights.

St. Peter Catholic Church: Volunteers cleaned the church. Kathy Wendell, Pastoral Associate at St. Peter, said “It was WONDERFUL! The students listened to instructions, worked hard, went above and beyond and left the church and grounds sparkling. We were blessed today! The person who cleans our church has been ill, she will be surprised! Thank you so much!!”

Christ Child Society: Students sorted coats, hats and gloves. Julianne Toenges, Coats for Kids Coordinator, said, “The kids were amazing…very hard workers, but talking, laughing and so pleasant!”

Saint Anne Communities and Lutheran Life Villages: Students interacted with the residents and played games with them.

Community Harvest Food Bank: “I could not have asked for a better group of students!!! You should all be VERY proud. I can’t wait for next year!” said Mis Embrey, Volunteer Coordinator.

St. Therese, St. Joseph Hessen Cassel, St. Joseph on Brooklyn, Most Precious Blood, and Lutheran Life Village: Students provided grounds work for all of these local parishes. Molly Webb, Parish Assistant at Most Precious Blood, said, “Today an incredible group of Bishop Luers students came to Most Precious Blood Church. WOW! Their landscaping skills were incredible. Most Precious Blood Parish and school thanks all of you!”

St. Aloysius School: Volunteers organized items and played games with the older grades.

St. Joseph Catholic Church/ School: Volunteers ran stations and recess with the younger kids. Maintenance Coordinator Manny Martinez said, “Thank you so much for all the help you gave me! The students all did a fantastic job. From building a playhouse for our preschoolers to raking leaves! It was a HUGE help. Thank you so much!”

St. Therese Catholic Church: Volunteers assisted with their field day and grounds work. “Thank you for Bishop Luers High School students for cleanup of our park area at St. Therese. They laid mulch, picked up sticks and raked leaves. Our nature park is ready for use!” said Amy Carsten, Parish Manager.

St. Vincent De Paul Society: Students organized items for them.

Wellspring Interfaith Social Services: Students organized, cleaned, and completed grounds work.

Total Impact: Approximately 1500 hours of service and $50,235 in estimated contributions to local organizations.

Bishop Luers High School Interim Principal Seth Coffing quoted Mother Teresa, saying, “Give your hands to serve, and your hearts to love.” He continued, “One of our main pillars at Luers is serving God and others in a global and changing society. Our students once again did a phenomenal job of representing Bishop Luers with service projects at numerous locations. A huge thank you to Heather Briggs and Jenny Andorfer for organizing these projects! Great job by everyone involved! Luers Spirit shows through again and again!”

Bishop Luers High School is proud to support these outstanding organizations and is committed to continuing the tradition of service, leadership, and faith that define the Sodalitas Program. The school extends its gratitude to all students, faculty, staff, and community partners who contributed to this year’s success.

For more information about the Sodalitas Program or Bishop Luers High School, please visit BishopLuers.org.

Bishop Luers High School is a Catholic secondary education committed to providing an education rooted in faith, service, and academic excellence while fostering an environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and spiritually. The school strives to develop well-rounded individuals who are prepared to lead and serve in their communities with compassion, integrity, and a commitment to the values of Christ. To learn more, visit BishopLuers.org.