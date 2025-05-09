Fort Wayne Earns Tree City USA & Growth Award

2 min read

Fort Wayne has been named a Tree City USA® by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 35th consecutive year in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. The Parks Department also announced that the city received a Growth Award for the 20th consecutive year for demonstrating environmental improvement and an outstanding level of tree care.

The mayor also proclaimed April 25, 2025, as Arbor Day in Fort Wayne to recognize the City’s continued commitment to preserving a healthy tree canopy. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation planted a Northern Catalpa tree at Kettler Park and in partnership with Trees Indiana, tree seedlings were made available to residents (one per household) via a simple phone registration. The White Pine, Red Oak and American Plum bare root seedlings were ready to plant for Arbor Day.

In addition to maintaining over 70,000 trees in the parks and neighborhood park strips throughout the city, the department works to add trees annually. In 2024, a total of 801 trees were added to the urban canopy.

“Our Parks have an ability to bring people together to make memories and enjoy life. By celebrating Arbor Day, we’re doing just that and taking time to appreciate nature and value our local tree canopy,” said Mayor Tucker. “I’m also encouraged to see Fort Wayne continue to be a recognized leader with awards that demonstrate our collective commitment to protecting the environment and enhancing the quality of life for all residents and visitors.”

“By recognizing the role of trees as critical infrastructure, Fort Wayne is helping shape a healthier and more resilient future,” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “Trees help alleviate the urban heat island effect, minimize stormwater runoff, enhance air quality and foster overall mental and physical health. When selected and positioned with care, the right tree species can also dampen traffic noise, increase property values and contribute to reduced energy costs for residents.”

For more information about Fort Wayne urban forestry efforts, visit fortwayneparks.org/forestry.

The Tree City USA® program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the USDA Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.