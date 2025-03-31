National Wheelchair Basketball Championships Return To The Fort

3 min read

The National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) is returning to Fort Wayne to host their National Championship for the Women’s and Military Divisions at Turnstone (3320 N Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN). This weekend-long tournament will take place from Friday, April 25- Sunday, April 27 in the Plassman Athletic Center Fieldhouse.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online. Prices vary based on the number of days a guest attends. Visit: bit.ly/4kNxeA8 to see all ticket options. Spectators from the community are encouraged to come watch all the excitement.

Players competing in a fast-paced wheelchair basketball game during the 2024 NWBA Military Division Championship.

The Championships expect to see over 400 athletes and a total of nearly 800 attendees from all over the United States, coming from as far as Washington, California, Arizona, and Florida. The 2025 Women’s Division National Championship is set to be the largest women’s wheelchair basketball event in the organization’s history, while 2025 also signals the third year that the NWBA will crown a National Champion in its newly founded military division.

“Hosting the NWBA Women’s and Military Division National Championships at Turnstone is an incredible opportunity to showcase Fort Wayne as a premier destination for adaptive sports,” said Mike Mushett, CEO at Turnstone. “This tournament not only puts our community on the national map but also reinforces our commitment to inclusivity. By bringing together elite athletes from across the country, we’re creating an environment where adaptive sports thrive and ensuring that people of all abilities have access to opportunities to compete, connect, and grow—both locally and beyond.”

Games will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday and conclude with the 2025 Division National Championship on Sunday afternoon. Awards will also be given on Sunday.

Volunteers will also be needed during this action-packed weekend. Roles include registration table attendants, scorekeepers, concessions attendants, and tear-down. Those interested in getting involved can sign up online on the NWBA webpage.

Learn more by visiting: turnstone.org/NWBA2025.

Founded in 1943, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. Turnstone’s scope of impact has evolved to include being a member of the United States Olympic family as one of nine United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s designated Training Sites. Dozens of National Team and Paralympic athletes have trained at Turnstone, including the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Goalball teams.

The National Wheelchair Basketball Association is the recognized National Governing Body for Wheelchair Basketball by the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation and the High-Performance Management Organization by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The NWBA trains and selects teams for participation in the Paralympic Games, World Championships, and other international competitions. The NWBA was founded in 1949, and today consists of seven divisions including: Adult Division (I, II and III), Women’s Division, Intercollegiate Men’s Division, Intercollegiate Women’s Division, Junior Division (Prep and Varsity), and Military Division. For more information, visit www.nwba.org.