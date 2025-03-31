Try Internationally Themed Lunches

1 min read

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne’s Hospitality Administration students are hosting a series of internationally themed lunches open to the community at Coliseum Campus (3800 N. Anthony Blvd.). It’s an opportunity to have students get a real-world restaurant experience.

The dates and their respective lunches are April 3, April 10, April 17, April 24, May 1

Seating times for lunches will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for $18 per person. Guests must reserve their spot beforehand. Lunches are limited to 40 people, so those interested will need to RSVP as soon as possible by going to link.ivytech.edu/lunches.

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns with the needs of the community. The College provides a seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor’s degree.