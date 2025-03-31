$908K To Support Youth Development & Capacity Building

1 min read

The Foellinger Foundation’s Board of Directors has approved $908,500 in grants to support nonprofit organizations across Allen County, focusing on two key areas: Youth Development and Capacity Building.

“Foellinger Foundation is committed to building strong communities, and that starts with strong organizations who provide essential services,” said Sarah Strimmenos, President and CEO of Foellinger Foundation. “By investing in nonprofits that serve our community’s youth and their families, while also strengthening their long-term sustainability, we help ensure lasting impact.”

World Baseball Academy (1701 Freeman St, Fort Wayne)

Eight Youth Development grants, totaling $877,500, were awarded to organizations that offer dynamic programs promoting the growth, development, and well-being of children and families in Allen County. Recipients include the Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana, Crossroad Child & Family Services, Gateway Woods, Harlan Christian Youth Center, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, Power House Youth Center, and World Baseball Academy.

In addition, three Capacity Building grants, totaling $31,000, were awarded to support board-driven initiatives aimed at enhancing organizational sustainability, governance, and operational effectiveness. These investments help strengthen nonprofit leadership and long-term strategic planning.

Through these grants, the Foellinger Foundation continues its dedication to supporting nonprofits that create meaningful change in Allen County, honoring the legacy of Helene and Esther Foellinger.

Foellinger Foundation is a private, charitable foundation that invests in organizations, programs, and initiatives serving Allen County residents with the greatest economic need and least opportunity. Founded in 1958 by Helene Foellinger, former publisher of The News-Sentinel, and her mother Esther Foellinger, the Foundation remains focused on fostering a vibrant, equitable community. Learn more at foellinger.org.