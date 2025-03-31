Stay Safe When Working On Home DIY Projects

1 min read

You probably have a good reason for wanting to take on a do-it-yourself home project. Maybe you have acquired the skills to do the work on your own, or perhaps you want to save money, or you enjoy the challenge.

When working on these projects, it’s important to keep safety in mind. You can easily put yourself in a dangerous situation if you don’t take proper safety precautions and understand what you’re doing before you start.

“Many homeowners lack the real knowledge or experience to safely take on some projects around the house,” said Jon Elkins, vice president for safety, training, and compliance for Indiana Electric Cooperatives. “They should use extreme caution and thorough planning. If it feels like a project is beyond your skill or comfort level, leave it to a professional.”

When it comes to tackling any electrical project at home, here are some safety reminders to keep in mind:

Learn about your home electrical system so it’s easier to navigate and maintain it safely.

Stay away from a project that is beyond your level of skill. You can help prevent tragedies by calling a professional.

Be sure to turn off the power to the circuit you plan to work on by turning off the circuit breaker in your main service panel.

Unplug any lamp or appliance before you start working on it.

Test the wires before you touch them to ensure the power is turned off.

Avoid touching plumbing or gas pipes when doing your electrical project.

Indiana Electric Cooperatives, located in Indianapolis, represents 38 electric distribution cooperatives that serve 1.3 million Hoosiers in 89 of the state’s 92 counties. The cooperatives are collectively the second largest electricity provider in Indiana. For more information about the association, visit IndianaEC.org.