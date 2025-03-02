$2 Million Available For Connected Neighborhoods Initiative

2 min read

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced that her Connected Neighborhoods Initiative is now accepting letters of intent, or applications, to support collaborative efforts that serve as catalysts for neighborhood revitalization.

“It’s no secret that my heart is with neighborhoods,” said Mayor Tucker. “I’m excited to open up this application process and encourage neighborhood and grassroots organizations to work together and develop creative projects that improve the quality of life for our residents.”

The Connected Neighborhoods Initiative is one of Mayor Tucker’s new initiatives for 2025 and was announced during her recent State of the City address. It will provide a total of $2 million in funding for two neighborhood proposals in 2025 and the same amount in 2027. The main source of funding is the land sale proceeds from the Google data center. Community Development’s Neighborhoods Department is leading the initiative.

Neighborhoods interested in applying must form a collaborative group of active, registered neighborhood associations and external partners, such as churches, nonprofits, and businesses. Letters of intent for funding are due no later than 5 p.m. on April 30 to the Neighborhoods Department.

Awards will be made based on the following criteria: plans to promote positive community, economic, and social impact; evidence of robust partnerships among neighborhood associations, businesses, and nonprofits; and alignment with existing neighborhood plans and assessments.

Neighborhood groups interested in submitting letters of intent for the initiative are encouraged to attend one of three workshops to learn more about the process. The workshops are scheduled for:

Monday, March 31, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Shawnee Branch Library, 5600 Noll Ave., 46806

Tuesday, April 1, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tecumseh Branch Library, 1411 E. State Blvd., 46805

Monday, April 7, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Pontiac Branch Library, 2215 S. Hanna St., 46803

Awards will be announced in June. Following the announcement, the winning coalitions will engage with residents to finalize projects and ensure they have community support. Construction of funded projects is expected to take place in 2026 and will be coordinated by city government.

Interested neighborhood groups should visit engage.cityoffortwayne.org/connected-neighborhoods-initiative for more details.

