Spring Fun & Local Heroes: Voice Of The Township

2 min read

The Wayne Township Trustee Office will be welcoming spring this year with a new event that we hope will become an annual affair. On Saturday, April 12th, we will be welcoming families and their children to “Hoppy Memories” in our office at 320 East Superior Street. The festivities will include free pictures with our WTTO bunny that will be printed on site to go home with the family. We’ll also have special treats and gifts for all the children. Like all of our events, this party is free and open to everyone. Our community partners fund this event so that no tax dollars are used. All are welcome so come join us on April 12th from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM.

Deshawndra Coker stands with the 100 hats she made this winter for those in need.

And as we close out the month, we want to celebrate our March Employee of the Month, Deshawndra Coker. Deshawndra is a clerk in the Representative Payee Department where she is much appreciated for her energy and compassion in working with our clients. She is the staffer who crocheted and donated over one hundred warm winter hats this last December that were given out to clients coming to the Clothing Emporium, our free clothing bank here at the township.

Deshawndra is also a member of our Active Relations: Motivation and Morale, or ARMM Committee, a three-member team that puts on in-house activities every month that encourages good morale among the staff. She is a real asset to our organization, and we’re glad she’s here!

Finally, we would like to congratulate our own WTTO Board Member, Tony Henry, on his retirement from running his very successful pub here in the township. Following is the proclamation presented to Mr. Henry by Trustee Austin Knox:

“Whereas, Tony Henry has given Wayne Township and all of the Fort Wayne community a very special place, called Deer Park Irish Pub, to come together, for St Patrick’s Day and for the whole year through, to share relationships, recreation and cheer;

Whereas, Tony Henry has shown his creativity and love for and dedication to the community for the past 27 years by making Deer Park a center for community fun and enjoyment with events like the annual Clover Classic celebration with a “People’s Parade” known also as the “World’s Shortest Parade.” Tony also visited ‘the old country’ of Ireland and brought back to Fort Wayne ideas like the ‘snug,’ (the pub’s tiny booth with swinging doors for privacy) and the “Keg Toss” and:



Whereas, the Wayne Township Trustee Office wishes to express our appreciation for Tony Henry’s steadfast commitment to lead our community with innovation and excellence in a spirit of love, and we honor him on his well-deserved retirement as Publican of the Deer Park Irish Pub.”



Thank you for your service to the community Tony and Deshawndra. We appreciate you both. And remember to join us on April 12th to welcome Spring!