Local Worship & Events: March 28 Update
HOLY SCRIPTURE LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
EASTER BREAKFAST & SERVICE
When: Breakfast 8:00 AM. Service 9:30 AM
Details: Egg Hunt 11 AM outside if weather permits.
. . .
MAUNDY THURSDAY & GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE
What: April 17: Maundy Thursday service 7:00 PM. April 18: Good Friday service 7:00 PM
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
CHURCH GARAGE SALE
When: April 10th & 11th 8 am to 6 pm & April 12th from 8 am to 1 pm
Where: Ossian United Methodist Church 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN
Who: United Methodist Women’s Group
Add’l: Something for everyone, clothing, household items and seasonal items.
Contact: 260-622-4326
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
HOP ON OVER TO WUMC FOR SOME EASTER FUN!
When: Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 10:30am-11:30am
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Who: Everyone
Why: Easter Celebration and Fun Activities
Add’l: Bring your little ones and your camera. Watch them find the hidden Easter eggs (outside, weather permitting), and have their picture taken with the friendly Easter Bunny! Everyone is welcome.
Cost: Free
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
. . .
COMMUNITY DINE-IN MEAL
When: Monday, April 14, 2025 from 5:00-6:00pm
Where: Waynedale United MC, Door #1
Who: Everyone
Why: Community Outreach
Add’l: Come in and enjoy fellowship and a delicious meal catered by Bob Evans.
Cost: Free-will offering
Contact: Waynedale UMC 260-747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
NEW LOCATION!
6721 Old Trail Rd, Suite 300 Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Near intersection of Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road, just west of of Walgreens.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study Sun. 10:30a
. . .
LENTEN SERVICES & DINNER
What: Wednesday evenings During lent (through April 9) Wednesday evening meals at 5:15pm with worship at 6:30pm
. . .
GAMES & CARDS
IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Everyone
Why: Enjoy Social Time
Add’l: Come a little early to purchase your favorite drink from the Cafe. Enter at door 4 on south end of building.
Cost: Free
Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . .
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Mon-Sat
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room
Who: Anyone
Add’l: Chair Yoga:
Mon & Fri, 11am
Cardio Tone: Tue, 9am /
Thur, 6pm
Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9am
Yoga: Tue, 5:30pm / Sat, 2pm
$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)
Cost: Various Prices
Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!
If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in this section.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
