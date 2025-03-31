Local Worship & Events: March 28 Update

3 min read

HOLY SCRIPTURE LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

EASTER BREAKFAST & SERVICE

When: Breakfast 8:00 AM. Service 9:30 AM

Details: Egg Hunt 11 AM outside if weather permits.

MAUNDY THURSDAY & GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE

What: April 17: Maundy Thursday service 7:00 PM. April 18: Good Friday service 7:00 PM

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

CHURCH GARAGE SALE

When: April 10th & 11th 8 am to 6 pm & April 12th from 8 am to 1 pm

Where: Ossian United Methodist Church 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN

Who: United Methodist Women’s Group

Add’l: Something for everyone, clothing, household items and seasonal items.

Contact: 260-622-4326

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

12pm Spanish Service

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

HOP ON OVER TO WUMC FOR SOME EASTER FUN!

When: Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 10:30am-11:30am

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Who: Everyone

Why: Easter Celebration and Fun Activities

Add’l: Bring your little ones and your camera. Watch them find the hidden Easter eggs (outside, weather permitting), and have their picture taken with the friendly Easter Bunny! Everyone is welcome.

Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

COMMUNITY DINE-IN MEAL

When: Monday, April 14, 2025 from 5:00-6:00pm

Where: Waynedale United MC, Door #1

Who: Everyone

Why: Community Outreach

Add’l: Come in and enjoy fellowship and a delicious meal catered by Bob Evans.

Cost: Free-will offering

Contact: Waynedale UMC 260-747-7424

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

NEW LOCATION!

6721 Old Trail Rd, Suite 300 Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Near intersection of Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road, just west of of Walgreens.

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Study Sun. 10:30a

LENTEN SERVICES & DINNER

What: Wednesday evenings During lent (through April 9) Wednesday evening meals at 5:15pm with worship at 6:30pm

GAMES & CARDS

IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Everyone

Why: Enjoy Social Time

Add’l: Come a little early to purchase your favorite drink from the Cafe. Enter at door 4 on south end of building.

Cost: Free

Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Mon-Sat

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room

Who: Anyone

Add’l: Chair Yoga:

Mon & Fri, 11am

Cardio Tone: Tue, 9am /

Thur, 6pm

Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9am

Yoga: Tue, 5:30pm / Sat, 2pm

$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)

Cost: Various Prices

Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

