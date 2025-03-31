Poem: April Fool’s Day

1 min read

by local poet, David Sowards

The time of year when you can say.

What you don’t mean – April Fool’s Day!

Whatever you say, whatever you do.

Someone may say, “April Fool’s on you.”

Make a suggestion by the rules.

If someone believes it, say, “April Fools!”

You can only do it on April first.

That’s when the jokers do their worst.

If you believe what is untrue.

Then the joke may be on you.

Sometimes people get into duels.

Over outrageous stunts on April Fools.

If they think you’ll believe it.

You can bet that you’ll receive it.

If they say, “Someone’s stealing your car!”

If you run to look, you didn’t go far.

Because they’d say, “April Fool!”

That example might be too cruel.

Most of the remarks are harmless jokes.

Just meant to be fun by various folks.

If someone says, “You look great today!”

You might be wary on April Fool’s Day.

Just remember, play by the rules.

If you play a joke on April Fool’s.

You might say, “I found some jewels.”

So, if they react, say, “April Fool’s!”

Or say, “Your bike’s being towed away.”

That’s alright on April Fool’s Day.

Or say, “There’s a bear outside!”

And watch them run and hide.

Save your jokes as the day draws near.

Because April 1st is just once a year.