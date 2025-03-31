1 min read

John Herbert Grile, 87, passed away on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living. He was the beloved husband of Eleanor June (Tracey) and a devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather. John graduated from Elmhurst High School and then completed his master’s degree at IU in Math and Science. For over 50+ years, his love of teaching and his patience educated many students who were able to excel and achieve their goals. He was a Christian and an active member of Avalon Missionary Church. For many years he served as Treasurer, Deacon, Elder, and played the trumpet for special music. John and Eleanor both enjoyed their church family, Sunday school class – which later developed into the “Silver Streaks.” He had many hobbies and interests, which usually ended up as work opportunities, Realtor for Keyston Realty, Landlord for a few rental properties, and construction and painting jobs. As an alum of IU he definitely enjoyed watching basketball and football, but also joined in the church softball league and played tennis in the summer. John is survived by his daughter, Rae Ann Rochelle (Monte) Fortney; son, John Nathan Grile; grandchildren, Nicole Derheimer and Jessica Fortney; great grandchildren, Devin, Max, and Tyler Derheimer, and Luis Lefferts; sister, Annette (Lowell) Becker. John was preceded in death by parents, Edith and Herbert Grile; and wife, Eleanor (Tracey) Grile.

A memorial service was held on March 28, 2025, at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 West Mill Street, Ossian, IN 46777. Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery, Bluffton, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the future education of his four great grandchildren. Please visit elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.