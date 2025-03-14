Local Text Ads: March 14 Update
TEQUILA & BOURBON TASTING @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Saturday, March 22, 6-11p
3102 Ardmore Ave. Fort Wayne, IN 46802
$50 Presale, $60 Day of Event Includes: Raffles & Hors d’Oeuvres
Contact: Scottie 260-609-7268, julio3168@msn.com or Kevin 260-760-1478, kawarr@comcast.net
CLASS REUNION
Elmhurst 1975 on Nov. 1 at Pine Valley Club House
Contact Jim Norton at JNorto57@yahoo.com
HIRING
Part-Time Janitor
Arcola Community Church needs janitor.
3 to 5 hours a week.
Call Barb Cleveland at 317-518-9976 for interview.
AMERICAN PRIDE LAWN MAINTENANCE SERVICES
For all of your lawn care needs, call Steve at 260-446-1969 for an estimate. Very reliable and excellent service. Snow removal as well.
SUPERIOR
LANDSCAPING
Get your rock, mulch, or gravel installation in the books before the spring rush!
Call 260-755-9808 for any landscaping needs.
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
FISH DINNER @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Fridays 4:30-7:00p: March 28, April 18
$14.00 adults, $8.00 kids (ages 6-10), under 5 free
Includes: Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner role, homemade dessert and coffee.
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy,North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
YOUR AD HERE!
Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
INTERIOR/
EXTERIOR PAINTING
Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445 or
260-402-8683
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
WINTER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing, pressure washing, snow removal, leaf removal, junk removal 260-418-6653
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
