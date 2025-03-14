Film To Highlight Local Food Insecurity

1 min read

Bread for the World Fort Wayne and Community Harvest Food Pantry will partner with In As Much Ministry to show the film “Food, Insecure” on March 31, 6:30 p.m. at Broadway Christian Church, corner of Broadway and Wayne in Fort Wayne.

The event is free and open to the public.

The film was produced by The Working Hungry and is a follow up to their 2022 film “The Working Hungry.”

Food insecurity and its impact on Hoosier families will be discussed after the showing, with participants learning how they can be part of the solution to hunger among working families in this state. The film features several people who are employed but have difficulty in having enough money to adequately feed their families. One of those people is from Fort Wayne.

Bread for the World Fort Wayne is currently partnering with other “Bread” groups in the nation to advocate for an end to hunger with better legislation affecting the distribution and cost of food throughout the world. Contributions to local food pantries are still important but more can be done to help eliminate this societal problem.

For more information, look at the following websites and Facebook pages: breadindiana.org; workinghungry.org; and Bread for the World Fort Wayne on Facebook.