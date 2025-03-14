Local Agencies Offer Advice To Stop Measles Outbreaks

3 min read

Immunizations are key to preventing harmful, impactful diseases in our community, and the Allen County Department of Health and Super Shot Inc. remind residents about the importance of vaccines to help stop the spread of illnesses such as measles.

Vaccination rates across the U.S. have dipped in recent years, and outbreaks of measles in Texas and other states highlight the continued importance of routine immunizations.

“It’s quick, it’s easy, and vaccines are widely available from most primary care providers, Super Shot and our department,” said Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein. “If we all work together, we can help stop outbreaks of dangerous, easily spread diseases – before they happen.”

Measles is spread when an infected person sneezes or coughs, sending droplets into the air. It can lead to serious health problems, especially among children younger than 5. Effects of measles include ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, encephalitis (brain inflammation), severe hearing loss and even death.

The disease is highly contagious and spreads easily and quickly to those unprotected by a vaccine or through immunity from past infection.

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and others from measles.

“Super Shot offers vaccines, including the MMR vaccine, regardless of insurance status. If you are uninsured, we ask for a $15 administration fee per vaccine, but if you can’t afford the $15 administration fee, no problem – it is free,” said Connie Heflin, the Executive Director of Super Shot. “Children need two doses of MMR vaccine. The first dose at age 12 months and the second dose at age 4 years. If you are unsure of your child’s vaccine status, you can call our office at 260-424-7468 and we can help you find that information.”

As of February 27, the CDC reported three outbreaks in the U.S. so far this year, with 164 cases in nine states. The largest outbreak is in Texas, where 146 cases – mostly children – have been reported. Most of those affected were not vaccinated.

One child has died in Texas. No cases have yet been identified in Indiana.

“Vaccines are available,” Allen County Department of Health Administrator Mindy Waldron said. “We and Super Shot can help you to help us keep our citizens healthy and safe. Let’s work together to ensure those who need immunizations get them.”

Measles symptoms typically appear 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, though some symptoms can appear as little as seven days after exposure. A red, blotchy rash is usually the most visible symptom, and that appears three to five days after exposure.

Symptoms include:

Rash

High Fever

Sore Throat

Small white spots inside cheeks

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their health care provider immediately.

Children are routinely vaccinated for measles before attending kindergarten.

Super Shot and the health department offer vaccines for measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases. Super Shot: supershot.org

Allen County Department of Health: allencountyhealth.com/vaccinations/routine-child-adult-vaccines