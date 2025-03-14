2 min read

McMillen Health recently announced the launch of its new campaign, Kick the Pouch, Save Youth Health, aimed at raising awareness and combating the rising trend of nicotine pouch use among youth in Northeast Indiana. The campaign aims to raise funds to support McMillen Health’s efforts in educating students from grades K-12 about the dangers of nicotine pouches.

Nicotine use among youth has reached alarming levels, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting a rise from 1.5% in 2023 to 1.8% in 2024. The increase in youth nicotine pouch usage, especially among products like ZYN, has become a significant public health concern.

“These statistics underscore the need for continued education and action to prevent nicotine use among young people,” said Nicole Fairchild, CEO at McMillen Health. “Nicotine pouches like ZYN are becoming increasingly popular due to their discreet nature and wide array of flavors, but the health risks they pose to youth are serious and cannot be ignored.”

Health Risks Associated with ZYN Nicotine Pouches:

Addiction: Nicotine is highly addictive, and adolescents are especially vulnerable to developing dependence.

Cardiovascular Effects: Nicotine can increase heart rate and blood pressure, which may contribute to long-term cardiovascular issues.

Oral Health: Nicotine pouches can cause gum irritation, mouth lesions, and other oral health problems.

Gateway to Other Substances: Early exposure to nicotine can increase the likelihood of future use of other tobacco products or substances.

The Kick the Pouch, Save Youth Health campaign is a call to action for individuals and organizations to become fundraisers for McMillen Health. By participating in this effort, supporters will help McMillen Health expand its educational outreach and provide vital resources to students throughout the region on the dangers of nicotine use. The campaign’s goal is to help prevent nicotine addiction before it starts by arming youth with the information they need to make healthier choices.

“We are asking our partners, friends, family, and communities to join us in this critical mission,” said Sabrina Marquez Straessle, Director of Development and Marketing. “Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the fight against nicotine addiction and protect the health of future generations.”

For more information about the Kick the Pouch, Save Youth Health campaign or to become a fundraiser, please visit bit.ly/43iXDQh.