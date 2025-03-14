Two Week Photographic Exhibition Of Holocaust Violins

3 min read

The Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne and Pearl Street Arts Center present Violins & Hope: Inside Amnon’s Workshop, a photographic exhibition running through March 23, 2025. Created by Cleveland photographer Daniel Levin, the exhibition documents the violins and workshop of Israeli luthier Amnon Weinstein, founder of Violins of Hope. It will be on display at the Rolland Art Center at the University of Saint Francis from March 11-23, 2025. Levin’s 43 framed photographs showcase Weinstein’s collection, his Tel Aviv workshop, and his meticulous restoration process.

Accompanying the exhibition is a two-week program of concerts, documentary screenings, and events at various Fort Wayne locations, exploring the relationship between music and the Holocaust. Additionally, four historical instruments from the Violins of Hope collection will be on display and performed throughout the community. A full schedule is available at violinsandhopefw.org.

In 2019, Fort Wayne hosted over 50 Violins of Hope instruments in the city’s largest community commemoration of its kind. More than 80,000 people participated in events led by 30 partners, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

Amnon Weinstein: Luthier

For over three decades, Amnon Weinstein has restored violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. His work is a tribute to 400 family members he never met—grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins who perished in Eastern Europe. His parents, Moshe and Golda, immigrated to Palestine in 1938, where Moshe opened a violin shop. After the war, Moshe learned that his entire family had been murdered. The grief was so overwhelming it led to his first heart attack, and he never spoke of them again.

Determined to reclaim his lost heritage, Amnon began locating and restoring violins played in ghettos and camps, carefully piecing them back together to be heard once more on concert stages. Though many of their original musicians were lost in the Holocaust, their voices endure through these Violins of Hope.

Daniel Levin’s Violins and Hope: From the Holocaust to Symphony Hall

Daniel Levin’s photography book, based on this exhibition, captures Weinstein’s remarkable work. So profound is its impact that Levin received an Anne Frank Special Recognition Award. His images document not just a place, but the ethereal transformation of these instruments—turning tragedy into triumph. Levin’s skill in capturing the idiosyncrasies of Weinstein’s workshop and the delicate beauty of these violins is truly remarkable.

The book, which won the Independent Publisher’s National Book Award in History – Coffee Table Books, is available at levinphoto.com.

The Story of the Holocaust Violins

These violins once helped Jewish musicians survive, often by performing in ghettos and concentration camps. After the war, they carried painful memories and were often left untouched.

Beginning in the 1950s, Holocaust violins started arriving at Moshe Weinstein’s workshop, and later at Amnon’s. Despite having no market value, the Weinsteins never turned them away, storing them for years until Amnon began restoring them for performances.

Reflecting on his time in Weinstein’s workshop, Levin writes: “Who is this man with such unique skills and vision? How has he transformed these violins into instruments played by the world’s greatest musicians? This exhibition and book aim to share Amnon’s extraordinary story—one that unites history, music, and memory.”

Established in 1921, the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne supports Jewish communities locally and worldwide. It provides social services, educational and cultural programming, leadership development, and community outreach. Learn more at fwjf.org or call 260.456.0400