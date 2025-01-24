Whatzup Honors Richards & Haller

Local media personality Barb Richards and musician Kyle Haller were named the recipients of the 2025 H. Stanley Liddell Award.

Whatzup presents the H. Stanley Liddell Award to individuals who have made a uniquely significant contribution to the arts and culture of Fort Wayne and surrounding communities.

A celebratory luncheon took place on, Dec. 4, at The Clyde Theatre.

The Liddell Award is chosen by a committee comprised of previous honorees.

Barb Richards served as program director at 95.1-FM WAJI, aka Majic 95.1, from 1984-2013. The Homestead graduate also has been marketing director at Embassy Theatre, chief engagement officer at The Embassy, as well as station manager at the local CW television station. Throughout her life, Richards has been a relentless cheerleader for the local arts.

Kyle Haller, well-known to the local music scene for his keyboard work in such acts as Phil’s Family Lizard, Kyle Haller Band, Grateful Groove, The Wailhounds, and The Revisitors, was recognized for his tireless work at managing the Rock the Plaza concert series over the past 18 years. The popular concert series has been supplying the city with free live music on the lawn of the downtown Allen County Public Library Plaza for nearly two decades.

The award is named for Stan Liddell, the founder of Piere’s entertainment center and first recipient of the award (then simply called “Special Achievement Award” in 2001). Liddell passed away in February 2013; here is what Whatzup said of him at the time:

“Were it not for Stan Liddell, there would be no Whatzup. It’s as simple as that. This publication would never have survived past its second year had not Stan Liddell seen its potential to impact the arts and entertainment in Fort Wayne and made it a significant part of Piere’s marketing strategy. For nearly 16 years, Piere’s Entertainment Center occupied the back page of this publication, and that advertising investment was critical to Whatzup’s continued success over the years. In all our dealings with Stan, we found him to be a man of generosity, fairness, honesty, kindness and vision, a man whose word was as solid as rock. H. Stanley Liddell passed away at the age of 78 on Monday, February 4, 2013. He will be sorely missed, not only by us at Whatzup, but by the Fort Wayne area’s arts community, a community upon whom his influence, though usually quiet and behind the scenes, was enormous and lasting.”

For more information about Whatzup and the honor, go to whatzup.com/liddell.