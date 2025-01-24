Get Ready To… Do Nothing

Did you celebrate National “Do Nothing Day”on January 16? This day is an ode to all the couch potatoes out there, providing them with a guilt-free excuse to embrace their inner sloth and avoid any form of productivity by grabbing their favorite blanket and sinking into their comfiest chair.

Believe it or not, “Do Nothing Day” is not just some made-up holiday by bored individuals craving a day off. It actually has some roots. The concept was popularized by renowned humorist and syndicated newspaper columnist, Steve Wilson. Back in 1973, he declared January 16th as the official day to do absolutely nothing. His intention was to provide a much-needed respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life, reminding people to relax and enjoy some guilt-free laziness.

The term ‘do nothing’ first appeared in the English language in 1550. It was derived from the phrase ‘do not a whiting,’ which originated in the 12th century. The term ‘whiting’ referred to a small saltwater fish. Thus, ‘do nothing’ was used to describe someone who was idle or unproductive, like a fisherman who caught no fish.

Its first recorded use in American politics was in 1869 when it was often used to criticize politicians who appeared to be inactive or ineffective in addressing pressing issues. It was used to describe members of Congress who failed to take action on important legislation. The term quickly became associated with political inaction and became a popular way to denounce politicians seen as unproductive.

The term ‘do-nothing’ took on a new meaning in the 1930s during the Great Depression in the United States. President Herbert Hoover was often criticized for his perceived lack of action in response to the economic crisis. In the 1932 presidential campaign, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s supporters referred to Hoover and his administration as ‘do-nothing’ in an attempt to highlight their belief that stronger government intervention was required to address the country’s challenges. This political slogan further popularized the term.

In 1953, during his first term as U.S. President, Dwight D. Eisenhower famously labeled the 83rd Congress as a ‘do-nothing’ Congress. This Congress was controlled by the Democratic Party, and Eisenhower used the term to criticize their lack of productivity and failure to pass significant legislation. The phrase ‘do-nothing’ Congress has since been used to refer to any legislative body perceived as unproductive or obstructive.

It is not a public holiday, as that requires an act of Congress, which means they would have to “do something,” no pun intended. Its purpose is to provide Americans with one National Day when they can just sit without celebrating, observing or honoring anything.

But, in the U. S., the third Monday of every January subsequently has been inaugurated as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls between the 15th and 21st. This means that January 16 now falls on a public holiday in approximately a seventh of all years (most recently in 2017), effectively usurping the very nature of “Nothing Day.”

When you think about it, celebrating “Nothing Day” is slightly more challenging than you might imagine. Stripping back your life to the point where you do absolutely nothing is a real philosophical challenge. What counts as nothing?

Let’s say that you commit yourself to watching a streaming service all day. Does that count as nothing? Arguably not because you’re still using your eyes and ears to watch programming. What about sitting in silence for the day? Is that doing nothing? Well, it all depends on which philosopher you ask. If you’re still thinking, you’re probably not doing nothing.

How about meditating and trying to erase the self, eliminating all thoughts to experience pure consciousness? Sorry – that’s still not nothing, assuming you’re alive and carrying out the functions necessary for life. Regardless, here are a few suggestions to make the most out of this blissful day:

Cuddle up in your coziest blanket and binge-watch your favorite TV shows or movies. Take a long, uninterrupted nap and let the world pass you by. Indulge in a day-long video game marathon and conquer digital worlds without leaving your couch. Grab a good book and get lost in a captivating story without any distractions. Simply sit back, close your eyes, and let your mind wander wherever it pleases. Sit outside and enjoy the beauty of nature while you do absolutely nothing, except in our neck of the woods, it’s cold!

National Nothing Day can quickly turn into a humorous exercise. However, it’s a chance for you to figure out what it means to do absolutely nothing and see how close you can get. We all understand the spirit of the day but making it a reality is a lot trickier than you might imagine.

Perhaps the best way to spend it is to avoid tough meta- physical questions. Permit yourself to avoid all your respons- ibilities and work commit- ments. And be happy that there’s nothing worth thinking about for an entire day!