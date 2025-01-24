Looking Back & Moving Forward: Voice Of The Township

In celebrating the start of a new year, we here at the Wayne Township Trustee Office look back at what we accomplished in 2024, and we look ahead at the progress we hope to continue in 2025.

In 2024, along with our daily work with township assistance, we continued holding several traditional events that we have been doing over the past years including working the Great American Cleanup last spring, awarding the Richard A Stevenson, Sr. Scholarship and the Academic Encouragement Awards at our Family Fun Day in August, giving out over 350 hams and turkeys to families for their holiday meals this winter, delivering Christmas Bureau gifts to over forty of our client families, and hosting our annual Holiday Skating Party for hundreds of children and their families in December.

Trustee Austin Knox hands out gifts at last month’s Holiday Skating Party.

Throughout the year we went to many different events carrying our booth with pictures and literature explaining what we do at the township to various audiences at community events such as the Labor Day Picnic in July, the Summit City Community Festival, and the monthly community social services gathering at the Allen County Public Library.

In 2024 at the Family Fun Day celebration held at our office, we gave our Wayne Township Trustee Person of the Year Award to Mr. Charlie Williams. Charlie has worked at our office for several decades, at one time as an investigator and for the last twenty-plus years as a security officer in the building.

Charlie was named our Person of the Year because of his ability to handle all kinds of situations in a firm yet kind manner. Nothing ever gets out of control when Charlie is on duty. He shares his love of people with other agencies as well, working for many years at the Pontiac Street branch of the Allen County Public Library.

All these extra-curricular activities were accomplished without using township tax dollars as community donors, including our own staff members, stepped up to support the cause.

As 2025 begins we will be opening the lobby for extra hours to accommodate people looking to get out of the cold for a time and enjoy a hot cup of coffee. Sally Segerson continues to arrive each Monday morning with food and supplies to stock the Forward Indiana pantry in front of our office, and the people in need line up to meet her there. (You can follow her updates on her Facebook page: Street Reach for the Homeless.)

The year 2024 was a productive one for the Wayne Township Trustee Office and we look for 2025 to be even more fruitful. We look forward to keeping you informed of our progress in our columns for the Waynedale News. Happy New Year!